NGT prohibits further construction, waste dumping at Aravali sites in Ghamroj

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has prohibited illegal construction and waste dumping at Aravali plantation sites in Ghamroj, Sohna, and directed state authorities to prevent such action. Directions came in an ongoing case of Jagdish Raghav vs State of Haryana, in which the applicant alleged illegal plotting and construction in a protected forest land in Gamroj (Hindustan Times)

In an order dated July 29, the tribunal took cognisance of geo-tagged photographs showing construction on land marked for Aravalli plantation project in Ghamroj and waste on Khasra no. 80/8 and 80/11.

“The State of Haryana and its authorities are directed to ensure that no illegal construction takes place in the Aravalli plantation area,” ordered the tribunal’s principal bench, comprising chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad.

Directions came in an ongoing case of Jagdish Raghav vs State of Haryana, in which the applicant alleged illegal plotting and construction in a protected forest land in Gamroj, including a road built by the gram panchayat on Khasra no. 80/16 to 81/20.

In January, the district forest department informed the tribunal that notices were issued to people encroaching upon the plantation sites.

In December 2025, a committee headed by the sub-divisional magistrate of Sohna found that the former gram panchayat, through resolutions passed in 1969 and 1972, had allotted land to villagers in Musli and Killa no. 100/4, 5, 6, 7, 14, instead of the designated Musli no. 82.

Responding to the report by divisional forest officer (DFO) Raj Kumar, the applicant in its rejoinder said residents had started dumping municipal, construction and demolition waste on the plantation sites. Forest department officials said the gram panchayat had applied in January for diversion of 8.95 hectares of forest land.

“Inspections have been intensified following the tribunal’s hearing on July 28. No waste dumping will be allowed,” a senior forest department official said. He said three large structures were demolished on July 14 after 18 notices were issued to alleged encroachers.

The forest department and state authorities have sought four weeks to file an additional response to the applicant’s allegations. The NGT will next hear the matter on September 29.