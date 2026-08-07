Ganga water levels rise; Aarti likely to be relocated in Varanasi

Officials attributed the surge to persistent rainfall, with 74.60 mm recorded in Naini, 37.4 mm at Phaphamau, and 41 mm at Chhatnag. Despite the increase, both rivers remain well below the danger mark of 84.734 meters. RK Singh, executive engineer of the irrigation department, stated that while the current levels are safe, they are expected to rise further if the rain persists.

According to the Flood Control Room’s 8 am report on Thursday, river levels in Prayagraj have shown a consistent upward trend over the last 24 hours. The Yamuna at Naini reached 75.22 meters (up from 74.96 meters). The Ganga rose to 78.60 meters at Phaphamau and 74.92 meters at Chhatnag, with the latter recording the sharpest rise of 33 centimetres.

Heavy rainfall over the past several days has caused water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to rise across Prayagraj and Varanasi. In Varanasi, the rising Ganga has neared the Aarti platform at Dashashwamedh Ghat, with officials indicating the ceremony may move to a higher location on Friday.

To prepare for potential flooding, the district administration has finalised a list of shelter homes for urban and rural areas. “We have identified and secured shelter facilities that can be activated immediately if conditions worsen,” said ADM (finance and revenue) Vinita Singh, the nodal officer for flood relief.

Varanasi on high alert

In Varanasi, the Ganga water level was recorded at 62.4 meters on Thursday, rising at a rate of 20 mm per hour; the warning level is 70.262 meters. The rising waters have submerged several ghat staircases, disrupting connectivity and affecting small temples along the riverbanks, as well as portions of the Manikarnika cremation ground. Increased currents have also brought significant amounts of water hyacinth downstream.

The administration remains on high alert to manage large crowds during the month of Sawan. The Water Police are conducting daily patrols using four deployed boats and have warned visitors against venturing into deep water. “Special vigil is being maintained at Dashashwamedh, Sheetla, and other ghats,” said in-charge inspector Sudhir Tripathi, noting that five additional water outposts will be established if levels continue to rise.

On a positive note, the district received 85.6 mm of rain over the last 24 hours, providing much-needed relief from hot and humid conditions.