Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Internet shocked as Aman, Thrigun get into physical fight over verbal abuse during task

After Apoorva became the captain of the house, the BBT10 contestants were divided into two groups to perform a task. During the task, Aman held Thrigun's wrist tight, with the latter yelling that it was hurting him. When Aman continued to hold it, an irritated Thrigun got up and began yelling. The duo began yelling in each other's faces.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Things got heated in the latest episode of Season 10 of Bigg Boss Telugu this week after the housemates nominated their fellow contestants for elimination. Later, the housemates on the Nagarjuna -hosted show also had to compete for captaincy and perform tasks together amid an already charged atmosphere. Viewers were shocked to see Thrigun and Aman Masud get into a verbal altercation that turned physical. The duo had to be separated by their fellow contestants.

Even as the other housemates tried to calm down Aman, he kept claiming that he didn't hurt Thrigun. At one point, he even rushed towards Thrigun, claiming he had used the ‘L word’ even as others kept trying to hold him back. Some contestants even put their hands over his mouth to stop him from yelling. He also almost broke down over it.

The altercation, however, soon turned physical with Aman shoving Thrigun away from him. The duo kept arguing as Aman alleged that Thrigun had used an objectionable word during the fight. When Thrigun brushed it off, a riled-up Aman had to be dragged away by the other housemates as he kept calling his fellow contestant ‘cheap’. Thrigun kept shaking his wrist, claiming that it was hurting him badly.

When Apoorva confronted Thrigun about using the objectionable word, he got into an altercation with her. “Did you hear me say the word? Did you hear me say the word?” he kept urging. When she said that she hadn't and was going by what Aman told her, he yelled, “Then how are you saying it? If you haven't heard it, why are you saying it? You are making a huge accusation without first-hand evidence.”

Internet in shock As soon as the episode aired, numerous viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share clips of the fight. “L word use chesadu anta 3gun (Apparently Thrigun used the L word),” wrote one X user, shocked at what had allegedly happened. “Epdu aman dhi tappu anthenaaa??? Trigun gadi supporters alane antaruga (So it's still Aman's fault, right? Thrigun's supporters will always say that),” claimed another.

“What's this @StarMaa @EndemolShineIND???? What's that rowdy behaviour from #Aman ?? He completely wristed trigun hand here who tf is responsible for that?” claimed one, demanding that Aman be given a red card. “Veediki red card pakka ivvali (He should definitely be given a red card),” wrote another, referring to Thrigun. If a red card is issued, the contestant will face elimination.

It remains to be seen how Nagarjuna will address Aman and Thrigun's fight during the weekend episode. It will also prove if Thrigun did use the objectionable word that Aman is alleging he did. The episodes air at 9:30 PM from Monday to Friday, and at 9:00 PM on Saturdays and Sundays on Star Maa. They can also be streamed on JioHotstar.