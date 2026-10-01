Colony actor Koo Kyo Hwan and filmmaker Lee Ok Seop have been married for 4 years, secretly registered marriage in 2022

South Korean actor Koo Kyo Hwan and filmmaker Lee Ok Seop have been married since 2022, a detail the couple has kept private for the past four years. The two have been together for more than a decade and have often been described as one of the Korean film industry's long-running couples, but they never publicly announced that they had taken the next step. Korean actor Koo Kyo-hwan and filmmaker Lee Ok-seop have been married since 2022, a detail the couple has kept private for the past four years.

Koo Kyo Hwan and Lee Ok Seop are married According to Xportsnews, Kyo Hwan and Ok Seop legally registered their marriage in 2022. They did not hold a wedding ceremony after registering their marriage and, according to reports, do not have plans to organise one. A statement from Kyo Hwan's agency Namoo Actors read, “Koo and Yi legally registered their marriage in 2022 and tied the knot as husband and wife. The two have stayed by each other's side as closest companion and family... and will continue to strive to bring good works in their respective careers.”

The couple began dating in 2013 and made their relationship public in 2020. While they have continued to work together and appear as a couple in the Korean film industry, they chose to keep their marriage away from the spotlight.

From partners to collaborators Their relationship has also grown alongside their work. Both Kyo Hwan and Ok Seop studied at the Seoul Institute of the Arts and have collaborated on several independent film projects, including A Dangerous Woman, Love Docu, Fly to the Sky, and Maggie. They also run the production company 2X9HD together.

The two have continued to collaborate on new projects. They worked together on Your Country, which drew attention for casting comedian Jang Do Yeon. They are also behind Love Counselor, a film currently being shot and attracting interest as Lee Na Young's return to acting.

Love Counselor is described as an eerie love counseling drama that follows people caught in complicated relationships, where love and dependence, protection and control, and sin and devotion become difficult to separate.

Lee Ok Seop has previously made a name for herself through short films including 4th-Grade Bo Kyung and Girls on Top, as well as the award-winning feature Maggie. Her latest project has also sparked interest because of the pairing with Lee Na Young.