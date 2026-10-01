Colony actor Koo Kyo Hwan and filmmaker Lee Ok Seop have been married for 4 years, secretly registered marriage in 2022
The couple began dating in 2013 and went public with their relationship in 2020. They have collaborated on several independent film projects.
South Korean actor Koo Kyo Hwan and filmmaker Lee Ok Seop have been married since 2022, a detail the couple has kept private for the past four years. The two have been together for more than a decade and have often been described as one of the Korean film industry's long-running couples, but they never publicly announced that they had taken the next step.
Koo Kyo Hwan and Lee Ok Seop are married
According to Xportsnews, Kyo Hwan and Ok Seop legally registered their marriage in 2022. They did not hold a wedding ceremony after registering their marriage and, according to reports, do not have plans to organise one. A statement from Kyo Hwan's agency Namoo Actors read, “Koo and Yi legally registered their marriage in 2022 and tied the knot as husband and wife. The two have stayed by each other's side as closest companion and family... and will continue to strive to bring good works in their respective careers.”
The couple began dating in 2013 and made their relationship public in 2020. While they have continued to work together and appear as a couple in the Korean film industry, they chose to keep their marriage away from the spotlight.
From partners to collaborators
Their relationship has also grown alongside their work. Both Kyo Hwan and Ok Seop studied at the Seoul Institute of the Arts and have collaborated on several independent film projects, including A Dangerous Woman, Love Docu, Fly to the Sky, and Maggie. They also run the production company 2X9HD together.
The two have continued to collaborate on new projects. They worked together on Your Country, which drew attention for casting comedian Jang Do Yeon. They are also behind Love Counselor, a film currently being shot and attracting interest as Lee Na Young's return to acting.
Love Counselor is described as an eerie love counseling drama that follows people caught in complicated relationships, where love and dependence, protection and control, and sin and devotion become difficult to separate.
Lee Ok Seop has previously made a name for herself through short films including 4th-Grade Bo Kyung and Girls on Top, as well as the award-winning feature Maggie. Her latest project has also sparked interest because of the pairing with Lee Na Young.
Koo Kyo Hwan's busy acting schedule
While continuing to work with Ok Seop, Kyo Hwan has also had a packed schedule as an actor. He appeared in Once We Were Us late last year before taking on roles in the film Colony and JTBC's We Are All Trying Here.
He is currently starring in Revival Man: The Red, which released in theatres on Wednesday, September 30 in Korea. Based on a popular webtoon, the film follows Seok Hwan, a job seeker whose confidence is much bigger than his qualifications. His life changes when he discovers that he can resurrect 72 hours after dying.
He will also appear in White Blast, which is set to release in November. The mystery drama follows a retiring stationmaster and his successor at a rural train station cut off by heavy snowfall. When a mysterious body is found, the two find themselves caught up in an unexpected situation. He stars in the film alongside veteran actor Kim Yeon Seok. It is directed by Hong Eui Jeong and Park Sun Woo.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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