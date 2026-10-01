Rajpal Yadav was ‘disrespected’ and asked to leave Mushtaq Khan's prayer meet? Here's the truth. Watch

In the video shared on Instagram, a woman could be heard shouting, "aapko ab bahar bheja jaayega. Humne samjhaya aapko, aap kyun aise kar rahe ho? Yeh koi jagah hai selfie leni ki? (You will be sent outside now. We explained it to you, so why are you behaving like this? Is this a place to take selfies?)" As the woman shouted, Rajpal, who was speaking to the media, was seen leaving the venue with his team. The caption on the video read, "Rajpal Yadav was disrespected and expelled from Mushtaq Khan's prayer meet. But why?"

On Wednesday, the film fraternity came together for the prayer meet of actor Mushtaq Khan , who died on September 24 after battling cancer. Several of his co-stars attended the prayer meet, including Rajpal Yadav . A video from the event surfaced online, showing a woman shouting while Rajpal spoke to the media. However, another video from the prayer meet has provided the full context behind the viral clip.

However, another video from the prayer meet provided a different context. It showed a man attempting to take selfies with Rajpal Yadav during the prayer meet. The woman then stepped in and asked the man to leave the venue. The man put his phone away and left the place.

After paying his respects at the prayer meet, Rajpal spoke to the media and said, "Mushtaq bhai ki aatma ko shaanti mile. Bahut hi pavitra aatma thi, aache insaan the aur bahut hi kabil abhineta (May Mushtaq bhai’s soul rest in peace. He was a very pure soul, a good human being and an extremely talented actor). We will all remember him."

Among those present at the prayer meet were Poonam Dhillon, Rajpal Yadav, Mukesh Rishi, Rahul Roy, Vindu Dara Singh, Kiran Kumar, Sulabha Arya, Akhilendra Mishra, Rakhi Sawant, Upasana Singh, Arjun Firoz Khan, Anang Desai, Gajendra Chauhan, Sunil Pal, Shahbaaz Khan, Ehsaan Qureshi, K K Goswami, Dilip Sen, Ali Khan and Anjjan Shrivastava, among others.

About Mushtaq Khan's death Mushtaq Khan died on Thursday after battling cancer. He had been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital in critical condition and was placed in the ICU before he passed away at the hospital.

His business partner, Shivam, confirmed the news to HT City. He said, "He passed away around 7pm on Thursday. He had been diagnosed with lung cancer earlier and had got well. However, it relapsed eight days ago and he had to be admitted to the hospital. It was last stage cancer."