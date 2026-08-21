Bandar OTT release: When and where to watch Bobby Deol, Anurag Kashyap's controversial film on #MeTooForMen

Rooted in the #MeTooForMen discourse, Bandar follows “the story of a man whose life is upended by an accusation from a woman, where public perception, media scrutiny and social judgement take hold long before the truth can emerge.”

A statement from Zee5 informed that Bandar will be available on the platform from August 28. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar stars Bobby Deol in the lead, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, and Saba Azad.

Weeks after it ruffled feathers with its theatrical release, Anurag Kashyap 's Bobby Deol-starrer, Bandar, is ready for its digital premiere. The film will be releasing on streaming platform Zee5 later this month, the streamer announced on Thursday.

The film divided audiences upon release, with some calling it a brave attempt to highlight the plight of victims of false accusations. Others, however, claimed it downplayed women's struggles by creating an allegedly exaggerated narrative that men have it ‘just as bad’.

Bandar was not a success at the box office, having had to fight for screens across India. It earned just under ₹5 crore worldwide in its limited run in theatres.

Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap on Bandar For Bobby Deol, "Bandar was one of those rare projects that pushed him completely out of his comfort zone." In a statement, the actor said, “The character demanded a lot from me, not just as an actor, but as a person. I had to let go of my inhibitions, trust the process, and fully surrender to Anurag's vision. What I love about Anurag's storytelling is that he never takes the obvious route. He encourages you to explore the uncomfortable, the unexpected, and that's what made this journey so rewarding. Playing this role was both challenging and liberating, and I thoroughly enjoyed every moment of it. The film has a special place in my heart, and I'm hopeful that its premiere on Hindi Zee 5 will give it the wider audience it deserves and allow more viewers to experience this unique story.”

Director Anurag Kashyap added, “Whatever the journey of the film may have been so far, I believe the story remains relevant and worthy of discussion. I'm glad that Bandar will now reach a wider audience on Hindi Zee 5, and I hope viewers engage with it, interpret it in their own way, and keep the conversation going long after the film ends.”