Myntra curtain raiser deals: Up to 60% off on shower gels, body wash, bath bombs, and more

Myntra's big fashion festival is just a couple of days ahead, and the fashion giant has already made its curtain raiser deals live on the website for all you fashion and beauty enthusiasts. With this, you can get up to 60% off on Myntra's wide assortment of bath and body products including shower gels, bathing bombs, body scrubs, and a lot more. Myntra sale on body care products: Up to 60% off

As it is said, a peaceful soul resides in a relaxed and rejuvenated body, the truth to be told is that you need to keep your body and mind, both relaxed and stress-free to keep your soul rejuvenated as well. And what else can give your body a rejuvenated feel other than keeping it fresh and smelling great all the time. This is where Myntra's beauty store comes into the picture for you.

So, grab some hot deals and hot picks for a revived and refreshed body with these bath and body products on sale during the Myntra's curtain raiser deals.





Up to 55% off on shower gels and body washes:





Dive into a refreshing bathing experience with luxurious shower gels and body washes, now at up to 55% off during the Myntra big fashion festival. Infused with skin-loving ingredients, these products leave your skin soft, smooth, and smelling amazing. Whether you prefer invigorating citrus, calming lavender, or tropical fragrances, this sale has something for everyone. Don’t miss out—elevate your shower routine today!

Also Read: Is the Dyson Corrale the same as the Dyson Airstrait? A comparison guide

Up to 60% off on body creams and lotions:

Pamper your skin with nourishing body creams and lotions, available at up to 60% off! From deeply hydrating shea butter to fast-absorbing lightweight formulas, there's a perfect lotion for every skin type. Keep your skin moisturized and glowing throughout the day while enjoying your favourite scents. Grab this incredible deal and indulge in self-care!

Also Read: Myntra Sale: Up to 90% off on skincare and makeup essentials

Up to 50% off on body scrubs:

Reveal soft, radiant skin with body scrubs at up to 50% off! These exfoliating scrubs gently remove dead skin cells, leaving your skin silky smooth and rejuvenated. Choose from a variety of textures and scents to turn your shower into a spa-like experience. Perfect for prepping your skin for moisture, this is a must-have in your body care routine.



Up to 40% off on body sunscreen:

Protect your skin from harmful UV rays with body sunscreens now available at up to 40% off! Keep your skin safe from sun damage while enjoying lightweight, non-greasy formulas perfect for everyday wear. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or going about your daily routine, this is the perfect time to stock up on essential sun care.

Up to 20% off on bath bombs:

Transform your bath into a luxurious retreat with bath bombs, now up to 20% off! These fizzing delights add a burst of colour, fragrance, and skin-loving ingredients to your bathwater, leaving your skin soft and your senses relaxed. Treat yourself to a moment of serenity and make every soak an indulgent experience.

Up to 35% off on bath and body gift sets:

Find the perfect gift or treat yourself to indulgence with bath and body gift sets at up to 35% off! These curated sets feature everything from soothing bath soaks to nourishing lotions, all in one beautifully packaged bundle. Perfect for any occasion, they make gifting easy and luxurious. Stock up on these delightful sets today!

Up to 30% off on Loofahs:

Upgrade your shower routine with loofahs at up to 30% off! These gentle exfoliating tools help boost circulation and remove dead skin cells, leaving your skin smooth and refreshed. Available in a range of sizes and colours, loofahs are a perfect addition to your bath or shower, giving you a spa-like experience at home.

How can I check if a body care product is cruelty-free or vegan?

You can find the cruelty-free or vegan status of a product in the product description section. Brands often highlight these certifications if their products meet these ethical standards. You can also check for logos such as the PETA or Leaping Bunny certification.

How can I determine which product is best for my skin type?

Each product description typically provides information about the skin type it is best suited for. Additionally, reviews from other buyers often include feedback on how the product worked for their specific skin type. Always read the ingredient list if you have particular sensitivities.

Similar articles for you:



Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale starts Sep 25: Pre-deals revealed; shop now!



Myntra Sale: Up to 90% off on skincare and makeup essentials

FAQ for Myntra sale on body care range What types of body care products are available on Myntra? Myntra offers a wide range of body care products including body lotions, creams, body washes, shower gels, body scrubs, deodorants, and body mists. These products come from both popular brands and organic/natural beauty lines.

Are the body care products on Myntra suitable for sensitive skin? Many products are formulated for different skin types, including sensitive skin. Look for labels such as "hypoallergenic," "dermatologist-tested," or "for sensitive skin" in the product descriptions. Always check the ingredients and reviews before purchasing.

How do I know if the product is authentic? Myntra sources its products directly from the brands or authorized distributors, ensuring that all products are 100% authentic. You can check customer reviews and ratings for additional assurance.

What is the shelf life of body care products available on Myntra? The shelf life of body care products varies by brand and product type. You can find the expiry date or best-before date on the product packaging. This information is also sometimes listed in the product details on the Myntra website.



Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.