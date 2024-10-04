Best trending lipsticks from Lakme, L’Oreal, M.A.C and more at Myntra BFF’24; Grab the best beauty deals right here!

Imagine this: a blank wall canvas awaiting its splash of colour to bring it all together. That canvas? Your lips. To the make-up world, bright and bold lipsticks are an artist's final color brushstroke which transforms plain day looks into masterpieces. These colours are not just mere cosmetics; they are confidence in a tube, personality in a stroke, and fashion statements without saying anything at all. Lipsticks

Imagine transforming from a wallflower to a showstopper with just one application. That's the magic of a daring red, a shocking pink, or a fierce orange dancing across your lips. It may be the first time you try out that lipstick, or you may already be a seasoned colour connoisseur, but it is time to get ready for a technicolour adventure through the land of luscious lips. Buckle up, beauty enthusiasts! We're going on an exciting journey through Myntra BFF'24 sale’s treasure trove of bold and trending lipsticks. From matte to shine, from old-school chic to cutting-edge glamour, we have the shades that'll have you clicking "Add to Cart" faster than you can say "fierce pout”. From red to every other shade, get ready to paint that town. Read on to learn about how to stay on top of beauty, shall we?

10 Bold and Bright Lipstick You Just Can't Miss

Here are our top picks in the bold and bright trending lipsticks category of the Myntra BFF'24 sale to transform your makeup game.

If you are looking for trending lipsticks in this Myntra BFF'24 sale that provide you with a sense of confidence yet sophistication, look no further than Maybelline’s Super Stay Matte Ink in Pioneer. This fresh and bright red shade is perfect for the person who enjoys bold lipstick that literally turns heads. It allows you to wear full-coverage lipstick for 16 hours without smearing or losing coverage (and will even last for the busiest of days). Pioneer is perfect for the person who is headed to a formal event or simply dancing the night away. This trending lipstick will keep you looking beautiful from sunrise to sunset! The precise applicator tip makes an application for that perfect red pout easy, and the creamy formula feels wonderfully lightweight on your lips. Whether you plan to keep the spotlight on the lips by applying minimal makeup and creating a bold lip look or want to step it up with full glam, this Maybelline trending lipstick is worth it!

Precision applicator for a flawless red pout

Dermatologically tested for all-day comfort

Benefits Long-lasting, transfer-proof, ultra-pigmented Shade Bold vibrant red Finish Ultra-matte

Bring the heat with Lakmé's Royal Rouge this Myntra BFF'24 sale, a bright fuchsia tone that lures attention! This lipstick perfectly combines playfulness and elegance with its creamy-matte formula that glides over the lips. You get the colour without the drying effect, so the lipstick makes sure your lips are soft and hydrated all day. Royal Rouge is the ultimate summer friend - whether at brunch, beach or even an impromptu night out with friends. This trending lipstick boasts the perfect brightness to elevate both casual and chic outfits. This fuchsia hue is a fun reminder that colourful fun doesn't always have to be serious!

The hydration-infused formula keeps lips soft

Dermatologically tested for irritation-free wear

Benefits Comfortable matte finish, highly pigmented Shade Vivid fuchsia Finish Creamy matte

Are you ready to embrace a shade that radiates warmth and playfulness? I Explore by L’Oreal Paris features a beautiful coral colour that is fresh, fun, and ideal for summer. The ultra-lightweight feel on the lips yet is a bold and long-lasting colour. Whether you're off to a beach picnic or a night out with friends, it stays all day without feeling heavy or sticky. The coral colour is an all-time classic for summer, looks good on all skin tones, and gives lips a nice, sun-kissed look. This trending lipstick from the Myntra BFF'24 sale works nicely, from the beach and daywear to evening nightlife and everything in between.

Ultra-lightweight texture for all-day comfort

Dermatologically tested for safe application

Benefits Lightweight formula, long-lasting wear Shade Bright coral Finish Lightweight matte

Sugar's Fiery Berry trending lipstick in the Myntra BFF'24 sale is the ultimate power move for you daring trendsetters who love to make a statement. The deep, daring purple is great for those occasions when you want your lips to be the focal point of your look! The formula is literally as fierce as the colour itself, being smudge-proof, ultra-pigmented, and designed to last for hours. Whether you're headed into a meeting or going out on the town, you can be confident your lips will stay looking bold without needing to touch up. Wear your Fiery Berry lipstick with your natural eye makeup for a stunning look, or go glamorous if you want to stop peeps and turn heads!

Intense colour payoff for a bold statement

Cruelty-free for worry-free and ethical wear

Benefits Smudge-proof, ultra-pigmented Shade Fierce purple Finish Smudge-proof ultra-matte

Faces Canada’s Pink Sugar is a bold pink lipstick that offers a sophisticated chic. Stay fun while being elegant with this vibrant colour. Pink Sugar maintains a fresh look without being excessive, and with an incredibly lightweight formula, you can be confident that your lips won’t experience dryness or cracking. This Myntra BFF'24 sale’s trending lipstick is fantastic for a comfortable look, whether it’s a simple office day or a rooftop get-together. It’s also an excellent flattering colour of choice that enhances the skin of medium to deep complexions.

Effortless blend for a natural finish

Alcohol-free bullet lipstick

Benefits Lightweight, comfortable formula, Long-lasting Shade Bright pink Finish Weightless matte

The legendary MAC Ruby Woo from the Myntra BFF'24 sale needs no introduction—this iconic shade has been a makeup bag essential for decades, loved by beauty enthusiasts and celebrities alike. Universally flattering, this bold red has a retro-inspired ultra-matte finish that never goes out of style. Whether you’re attending a red carpet event or you just want a bit of glam in your everyday routine, Ruby Woo is the perfect partner. Its amazing and reliable long-lasting formula ensures that your lips stay vibrant and defined throughout the day, no matter what you’re doing. This classic red lip is bold and elegant and instantly elevates any look with timeless sophistication.

Timeless red for a touch of glamour

Moisturising finish

Benefits Iconic shade, long-lasting finish, moisturising Shade Classic red with a timeless appeal Finish Retro-inspired ultra-matte

For a subtler yet no less striking look, Huda Beauty’s Bombshell is the perfect nude peach shade to get from the Myntra BFF'24 sale. Ideal for those who want a chic and understated lip colour, Bombshell offers full coverage with a lightweight, comfortable feel. The matte formula of this trending lipstick glides on like a dream, ensuring a smooth and even colour that doesn’t dry out your lips. This soft peachy nude is the ideal companion for bold eye makeup looks or for those days when you want your makeup to feel effortless yet polished. It’s the perfect blend of subtlety and elegance, making it an amazing must-have.

Silky smooth application for effortless glam

Dermatologically tested for a gentle touch

Benefits Comfortable matte finish, full coverage in just one swipe, Hydrating Shade Nude peach Finish Smooth matte

Smashbox’s Bawse is a fierce red that packs a punch. With a liquid matte formula that stays put all day, this trending lipstick ensures that your bold lip look lasts from morning to night without any touch-ups. Its bold red colour is universally flattering, and the inclusion of jojoba oil keeps your lips feeling soft and hydrated. Headed to a cocktail party or just a dinner with friends, this lipstick, originally made in Smashbox’s collaboration with famous YouTuber Lilly Singh, will surely make you a head-turner. The best thing? This lipstick from the Myntra BFF'24 sale goes superbly on all skin tones!

Infused with jojoba oil for added comfort

The long-lasting formula for striking colour

Benefits Long-lasting, budge-proof formula Shade Bold red Finish Liquid matte

Step out of the ordinary and into bold with Colorbar’s Addictive Magenta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale. It provides an incredibly rich magenta hue for those who want to play with some colour. This lipstick glides on the lips with a velvet matte finish, so your every application is consistently smooth. Imparting not only colour but also plushness, all while being ready to wear in just one swipe of intensely pigmented colour. This bold pink-purple hue is edgy and vibrant, whether you’re going for a fun vibe or something more daring and dramatic. Wear this trending lipstick to make a statement and show off your unique style with confidence.

Moisturing bullet lipstick for a dewy look

Rich pigmentation for impactful style

Benefits Smooth application, long-lasting wear Shade Bold magenta Finish Velvet matte

Orange is the new red. Everyone knows that in fashion, and certainly fine for fall. With the Revlon Ultra HD matte lipstick in Love from the Myntra BFF'24 sale, you can embrace this deep orange lipstick trend. The deep orange is not the usual go-to, but it gives you a playful vibe while still feeling layered and sophisticated. The Ultra HD matte formula glides on the lips effortlessly and feels gloriously light while also providing a velvety matte finish of long-lasting, high-pigmented lip colour. Whether it's a beach party or you're just trying to wear something bright, Love definitely shows off your amazing experimental style.

Wax-free, gel formula that is moisturising

High-definition and smooth application

Benefits Intense colour payoff, velvety matte finish that lasts for hours. Shade Deep, daring orange Finish Velvety matte

Product Ratings

Products Ratings Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink – Pioneer (Red) 4.5 Lakmé Absolute Matte Revolution Lip Color – Royal Rouge 4.2 L’Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick – I Explore (Coral) 4.3 Sugar Smudge Me Not Liquid Lipstick – Fiery Berry (Purple) 4.3 Faces Canada Weightless Matte Finish Lipstick – Pink Sugar (Pink) 4.2 MAC Retro Matte Lipstick – Ruby Woo (Classic Red) 4.5 Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick – Bombshell (Nude Peach) 4.5 Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick - Bawse 4.6 Colorbar Velvet Matte Lipstick – Addictive Magenta 3.9 Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Color – Love (Deep Orange) 4

Also read: Best hair straightening serums for smooth, frizz-free, and shiny hair

Lipstick Application Hacks for the Perfect Bold Pout

Now that you’re ready to embrace bold and bright trending lipsticks from the Myntra BFF'24 sale let’s make sure you know how to apply them flawlessly for the perfect pout. Here are some application tips to get it just right for that perfect pout.

Exfoliate Your Lips: Bold lipsticks sometimes create an uneven lip colour, as dry patches may show, so exfoliate your lips with a gentle lip scrub before you apply your favourite shade. This makes the lipstick apply perfectly smooth and even.

Use a Lip Liner: For a more defined look and to prevent feathering, line the lips with a matching lip liner from the Myntra BFF'24 sale. This helps in creating a sharp, clean look while keeping your lipstick in place.

Blot and Set: Press a tissue to blot your lips once you have applied your lipstick so that excess can be removed. Finish and set it off with a light dusting of translucent powder for some added staying power. This little trick helps keep the colour locked in all day, keeping smudges to a minimum.

Clean Up with Concealer: Take a concealer and dab it with a small brush to cover the edges of your lips. This makes the lip line cleaner and the polish more effective as a whole.

Go Matte for Longevity: Although trending lipsticks from the Myntra BFF'24 sale that are glossy look luscious, matte ones tend to last longer. If you want your bold lip to stay put from morning to night, try matte or liquid matte lipstick.

Moisturise After Wear: While bold lipsticks, especially mattes, can sometimes be harsh on your lips, it is often necessary to moisturise afterwards to prevent the dryness of your pouty lips.

What to Consider Before Choosing Bold Bright Lipsticks?

Finish: Matte vs Gloss

When you go with bold trending lipsticks from the Myntra BFF'24 sale, also take note of the finish. Matte finishes are very silky smooth and stay much longer while giving you that sleek-chic feel. Glossy finishes give that high shine and attention-grabbing. If you're in a mode to have that never-transfer, long-last formula, then matte is the way to go. If you want a playful or youthful feel, however, you would prefer glossy.

Undertones: Cool vs Warm

Nothing would be more important in choosing that perfect bold colour lipstick than your undertone. Cool skin tones look particularly gorgeous with blue-based reds and berry tones, while warm skin tones can really break the pattern beautifully with orange-reds and coral shades. But you're not sure about your undertone? Then check on your veins: if they seem to look bluish, then it's cool; if they appear greenish, then it's warm.

Occasion: Day vs Night

There's no such thing as saving bold trending lipsticks just for the night. Pastels like pinks and corals work great for the day, and deeper shades like plums and reds are perfect for statements at night. The shade depends on what you're wearing and the occasion.

Key Takeaways

Embracing your uniqueness, giving yourself a kick, and bringing colour luminosity to the world is what it's all about. Be it classic red, bold purple, or bright pink, the right bold lipstick will transform your look and make you smile. And now, with the Myntra BFF'24 sale’s extensive variety of shades, formulas, and unbeatable offers, there's no better time than this to give your lipstick wardrobe an overhaul. What are you waiting for? Choose from the best trending lipsticks this Myntra BFF'24 sale we have hand-picked for you, and get ready to flaunt the fiercest lips yet. Be it a make-up statement piece, a bold-hued everyday shade, or whatnot, the world is your oyster.

Also read: Best fragrances for women: Top 10 long-lasting and affordable perfumes

FAQs How do I choose the right bold lipstick for my skin tone? If you're fair-skinned, you want to try on the bluer reds or the ones with pinkish undertones. If you're medium-skinned, you can pretty much sport around with all sorts of corals, deep pinks, and true reds. The dark skin tone looks lovely with burgundy, berry shades and bold purples. The trick is to try everything out and find what looks best on your complexion.

Are matte or glossy lipsticks better for bold shades? Matte lipsticks are more scratch-resistant, so they are suitable for brighter colours, while glossy ones provide an overall hydrating effect and give a very shiny finish. Now, this is your choice, but generally, matte formulas are recommended if you want the best colour impact.

How can I make my lipstick last longer? To make your lipstick last as long as possible, you have to define your lips with a lip liner, put on your lipstick in layers, blot between coats, and to seal it dab on a tiny bit of translucent powder for all-day wear.

Can I wear bold lipstick during the day? Absolutely! Bright, bold lip colours are not just for the night. Apply bright shades in the daytime as well - and for an understated look, keep everything else very simple, except, of course, for those lips!

How do I remove long-lasting, bold lipstick? An oil-based makeup remover, or even micellar water, can quickly break down long-lasting formulas, so often, a simple swiping motion can be enough to fully remove lipstick, and then a lip balm can help hydrate the lips.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.