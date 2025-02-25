Best nude lipstick for women: Subtle, soft, beautiful; The perfect nude for every mood

Let’s face it! Nude lipsticks have been in the market for a long time now and are not going anywhere. No doubt! Nude lipsticks have their own fan base, and that too for all the right reasons. Just a single swipe of a nude lip tint and you’re done for your casual office meetings or a catchup for brunch with friends. Nude lipsticks are your go-to lip shades for every occasion but finding your perfect shade is not as easy as it looks. Nude lipsticks that will keep you going

To know your type of nude shade, you need to understand your skin tone and your undertone, as not all shades would compliment all skin tones. However, if finding your shade is too much of a work, then we have helped you here. We have created a list of 10 best nude lipsticks for you to consider buying as your next purchase.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

An ultra-pigmented, creamy matte lipstick that would give a perfect nude shade to your lips. The Aerial Awe 11 gives full coverage and keeps your lips moisturised and nourished all day long. The buttery lipstick glides smoothly on your lips and gives it a buttery soft feel that would last for up to 4 hours. Its lightweight nature provides full coverage and does not weigh on lips. Another plus point of this lip shade is that its mauve tint complements any skin tone. So, be it a regular office meeting, a brunch with friends or a romantic dinner date, this Aerial Awe 11 is the perfect shade for you. Flaunt this lipstick with your floral dress for a beachy feel, or simply put it on with your little black dress to ace the nude look.

Loading Suggestions...

If there is a nude that would complement every look and every skin tone, then, trust this Maybelline New York Nude Nuance that gives you perfect and rich colour payoff. Its weightless and comfortable texture glides on your lips like butter and does not even make it feel heavy. The non-sticky texture also does not let your lips dry out and keeps them supple and soft. Ideal for all your night parties, dinner dates, a hang-out with friends or a wedding, make this lip shade your true BFF. It looks perfect on all skin tones.

Loading Suggestions...

As the name itself suggest, Lakme Cushion Matter lipstick gives your lips a cushiony soft comfort that feels plush and supple. This lipstick is infused with French Rose oil that keep your lips lusciously creamy. If you need an intense matte colour that would stay put for hours, trust this one. So, give this long-lasting nude lip shade a try while you’re holidaying with your family or friends, stepping out with your best buddies or simply meeting over with your friends for a brunch.

Loading Suggestions...

Give your lips the luxurious care of Mamaearth Creamy Matte Lipstick in Hibiscus Nude. This lipstick is infused with deeply nourishing Murumuru Butter that glides on effortlessly, delivering rich pigmented lips with a creamy matte finish. The long-lasting formula of this lip shade keeps your lips soft and hydrated while offering all-day colour that won’t fade. Be it a casual brunch or an evening soirée, this warm yet soft nude shade complements every mood and occasion. Another plus point, it’s toxin-free, making beauty feel as good as it looks! Brownie points for complimenting with every skin tone. Try wearing it with a pair of jeans and tee, or ace that ethnic look with this lipstick.

Loading Suggestions...

Unleash confidence with Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink liquid lipstick in 65 Seductress. This highly pigmented liquid lipstick offers a bold, transfer-proof matte finish that lasts up to 16 hours, without smudging, so, no touch-up required! The unique arrow applicator with this lipstick ensures precision, while the lightweight formula stays comfortable all day long. This warm nude shade, with a hint of sultry charm, is perfect for any occasion. Be it all about sealing deals or stealing hearts, seductress ensures your lips stay stunningly flawless from dawn to dusk. This lipstick would gel well with all skin tones.

Loading Suggestions...

When talking of lipsticks, you can practically never miss out a MAC! Ace your pout selfies with the timeless elegance of MACximal Matte Lipstick in Honeylove. This iconic shade blends soft beige tones with a hint of peach for the ultimate warm, everyday nude. The intense matte formula of this lipstick glides on like a dream, delivering rich colour that lasts while feeling incredibly weightless. Pair this nude lip shade with a dramatic smoky eye or a fresh, natural look, Honeylove is your go-to for effortlessly chic lips. Luxurious, long-lasting, and undeniably stylish, this is this MAC matte lipstick redefined! This lipstick is perfect for medium to dusky skin tone.

Loading Suggestions...

Tiny but mighty, the Mamaearth moisture matte mini lipstick in carnation nude packs an intense colour and hydration in a pocket-friendly size! Infused with avocado oil and vitamin E, this matte formula glides on smoothly, keeping lips nourished while offering up to 12 hours of rich, transfer-proof wear. The soft nude-pink shade flatters every skin tone, making it a must-have for on-the-go glam. Formulated with natural ingredients, this lipstick is actually setting the standards high by ensuring beauty that’s safe, cruelty-free, and oh-so-irresistible! Women of all skin tones can wear this lipstick confidently.

Loading Suggestions...

Finding a perfect lip shade as per your skin type is like finding a needle in a haystack, but then you can never actually go wrong with a Maybelline lipstick that acts as both- a lip and a cheek tint. It’s like meet the ultimate multitasker. The skinny dip 15 is a versatile, long-wearing lip and cheek tint that delivers a soft, velvety matte finish with a lightweight, buildable formula. The warm caramel-nude hue blends seamlessly, adding a natural flush to your lips and cheeks that stays put for hours. Smudge-proof, transfer-proof, and ultra-comfortable, it’s the perfect companion for busy days when you need effortless beauty in just one swipe. This lipstick is ideal for all skin types.

Loading Suggestions...

Looking to buy a transfer proof lipstick that won’t get ruined while you kiss? This sleek, smudge-proof, and stunningly bold SWISS BEAUTY non-transfer lipstick in Bare 415 is the ultimate power pout! Its waterproof formula glides on your lips like butter to give a velvety smooth, delivering high-impact colour in just one stroke. The lightweight, ultra-matte finish of this lipstick also ensures long-lasting wear without drying out your lips. So, this nude-brown shade stays flawless and fresh while you're sipping coffee or dancing the night away. The transfer-proof magic of this lipstick keep your lips looking bold and beautiful all day. Definitely, a must-have!

Loading Suggestions...

Give your lips a whipped, feather-light creamy texture with Lakme Absolute sheer lip mousse in nude sensation 301. This innovative mousse formula delivers a soft matte finish with a weightless feel, giving your lips a plush, airbrushed effect. The dreamy nude shade is universally flattering, perfect for an understated, elegant look. Infused with moisture-lock technology, it keeps your lips hydrated and comfortable while offering long-lasting colour. Be it a subtle daytime charm or an effortless night-out glam, this lip mousse is sheer perfection! Women with fair complexion would do full justice to this lip shade. However, it goes for all skin tones.

More Nude lipsticks

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you

SWISS BEAUTY lipsticks: From matte finishes to glossy sheens; There is one lipstick for every lady

Best body lotions for dry skin in 2025: Top picks to keep your skin looking hydrated and fresh

MyGlamm lipsticks for those soft, supple, and perfectly glamorous lips; Here are our top 10 options for you

Best Colorbar lipsticks: Top shades for women to suit every occasion; One swipe for that glam look

FAQ for nude lipsticks Can nude lipstick suit all ethnicities and skin tones? Yes! The key is finding the right shade for your skin tone and undertone. Everyone can rock a nude lipstick with the right selection!

How do I choose the right nude lipstick for my skin tone? Fair skin: Look for soft pinks, peachy nudes, or light beige shades. Medium skin: Try warm caramel, rosy nudes, or light brown shades. Olive skin: Go for terracotta, mauve, or deeper beige shades. Deep skin: Choose rich browns, warm cocoa, or berry-toned nudes.

Do I need a lip liner for nude lipstick? Yes! A slightly darker lip liner enhances the shape and prevents a washed-out look. It also helps the lipstick last longer.

Can I wear nude lipstick every day? Absolutely! Nude lipstick is perfect for daily wear, as it complements natural looks and pairs well with various makeup styles.

How can I make my nude lipstick last longer? Apply lip liner all over your lips as a base. Use a long-wear formula or set it with a bit of translucent powder. Layer with a lip primer or dab concealer underneath for extra staying power.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.