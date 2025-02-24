Best Colorbar lipsticks: Top shades for women to suit every occasion; One swipe for that glam look

Bright, sensual, matte, glossy lipsticks! Does this word create magic to your ears? Does it bring intense happiness in your life? We get you, ladies! The word, lipsticks, actually stirs sugar in our ears and no matter how many choices we have in our kitty, we don’t mind adding a few more. Colorbar lipsticks for women

When talking about lip shades, Colorbar lipsticks have truly raised the bar high. With a range of shades, each suiting every skin tone and occasion, Colorbar lipsticks are here to stay for long and are not going anywhere too soon.

So, we have covered and listed some of the best Colorbar lipsticks from various range for you to consider for your next purchase.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Take centre stage with On D Stage, a show-stopping shade from Colorbar’s Velvet Matte collection. This rich, velvety formula slides on your lips effortlessly, giving you intense colour payoff along with a luxurious semi-matte finish. The best part is that this lipstick is infused with vitamin E that keeps your lips soft and hydrated along with giving you a long-lasting wear. Be it a party or just a casual day at work, this bold lipstick guarantees a flawless pout. This shade of red is ideal for women with dusky complexion and is a perfect wear for sundowner parties.

Loading Suggestions...

A nude shade is a must-have for every lady, and we bet you might be having a couple of nudes already. But this stripped 016 is a sultry nude from Colorbar’s Sinful Matte collection. Its ultra-soft, weightless formula delivers an intensely pigmented matte finish that feels like a second skin. The stripped 016 is enriched with moisturizing ingredients that keep your lips luscious and comfortable all day long. Be it a bold or effortlessly chic look, this shade gives you the perfect touch of sophistication. Giving medium coverage, this lipstick is ideal for all skin types.

Loading Suggestions...

As the name suggest, this lipstick is a must-have for all your late night parties and events. After Hours lipstick by Colorbar is a deep, alluring shade that transitions effortlessly from boardroom to bar. The Powerkiss Matte formula delivers a plush, powdery finish with intense colour payoff in just one swipe. Lightweight yet long-lasting, it stays kiss-proof and smudge-proof through everything. With a buttery smooth texture and vegan-friendly ingredients, this lipstick ensures your lips look flawless and feel incredible. Whether it’s cocktails or candlelit conversations, this lipstick will stay put throughout.

Loading Suggestions...

Seal every moment with a kiss of Passionate 026, a fiery shade that embodies desire and confidence. The XOXO lipstick has an everlasting matte formula that offers all-day perfection with a smooth, weightless texture. Its creamy formula does not dry out your lips. Being ultra-pigmented and transfer-proof, this lipstick stays put through every smile, sip, and stolen kiss. Be it a romantic evening or a power move, let your lips do the talking.

Loading Suggestions...

The bold and daring, Wanna be lipstick is a luscious Velvet Matte Lipstick that gives a creamy matte finish! Infused with rich pigments and a velvety-soft formula, it delivers a stunning semi-matte finish that keeps your lips plush and comfortable. So, either you’re channelling fierce confidence or it's just a day out with friends, this lipstick ensures your pout stays hydrated all day. The cruelty-free lipstick is dermatologically tested so, you don't have to worry about any dryness. The lipstick can stay put for up to 5 hours and also contains broad spectrum and sun protection.

Loading Suggestions...

Indulge in the Creme Cup 1, a lipstick with 2-in 1 formula that glides on your lips like butter and gives a soft, plush feel. This Velvet Matte Lipstick hugs your lips with rich, full-bodied colour that stays fresh for 5 hours. The nourishing formula, enriched with vitamin E, ensures a smooth, non-drying finish while keeping your lips soft and hydrated. Call it a casual day out with your BFFs or a glam night in, this versatile shade is your go-to for effortlessly chic lips.

Loading Suggestions...

We are sure that you will fall in love with the softness of Peach Tenderly 010, a delicate yet captivating shade from Colorbar’s Creme Me As I Am collection. This ultra-creamy, long-lasting lipstick glides like butter, delivering high-impact colour with a satin-matte finish. The lipstick is lightweight and hydrating, and keeps your lips nourished while staying put for hours. From a romantic dinner date to your weekend getaways, this lipstick is just perfect for every occasion.

Loading Suggestions...

Another long-lasting lipstick comes from this high-impact Matte Me As I Am lip colour. Designed for fearless beauty lovers, this smudge-proof, long-lasting lipstick delivers intense pigment in just one swipe. Its ultra-matte finish stays put through every sip, snack, and smooch, ensuring all-day wear without compromise. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it keeps your lips feeling soft while looking fierce. Ready to break boundaries? One swipe of this lipstick is all you need!

Loading Suggestions...

This vegan, transfer-proof matte lipstick is designed for unstoppable confidence. This ultra-lightweight formula glides on effortlessly, delivering intense pigment that won’t budge, no matter what the day brings. Kiss-proof, smudge-proof, and 100% cruelty-free, it’s made for bold, empowered beauty lovers. Whether you’re sealing the deal or stealing hearts, this lipstick ensures you always leave a lasting impression. Get ready to Power Kiss your way through life!

Loading Suggestions...

This Bubblegum 002, is a playful and versatile 3-in-1 matte mousse tint for lips, cheeks, and eyes. Its lightweight, blendable formula delivers a natural flush of colour with a soft, velvety finish. Enriched with vitamin E, it keeps your skin nourished and comfortable all day. Be it a subtle glow or a bold statement, this tint adapts to your mood.

Top Colorbar lipsticks

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you

Long-lasting lipsticks for every occasion: Top 10 vibrant picks make you pout ready

Best red lipstick: Choose from these top 10 shades on Myntra for a classy and bold look

Top 10 lipstick shades that will perfectly complement dusky skin tones: Shop the best deals on Myntra

MyGlamm lipsticks for those soft, supple, and perfectly glamorous lips; Here are our top 10 options for you

FAQ on Colorbar lipsticks What types of lipsticks does Colorbar offer? Colorbar provides a variety of lipstick types, including: Matte Lipsticks: Offer a non-shiny, long-lasting finish. Creamy Lipsticks: Provide a smooth texture with a subtle sheen. Liquid Lipsticks: Deliver intense colour in a liquid form that dries to a matte or glossy finish.

Are Colorbar lipsticks long-lasting? Yes, many Colorbar lipsticks are formulated for extended wear. For instance, the Velvet Matte Lipstick is designed to last up to 5 hours.

Are there vegan options available in Colorbar's lipstick range? Yes, Colorbar offers vegan-friendly lipsticks, such as the "Take Me As I Am Vegan Matte Lipstick" and its refill versions.

Do Colorbar lipsticks come in refillable options? Yes, Colorbar offers refillable lipsticks, such as the "Take Me As I Am Vegan Matte Refill," allowing for sustainable and cost-effective usage.

Do Colorbar lipsticks contain any nourishing ingredients? Several Colorbar lipsticks are enriched with ingredients like vitamin E and softening agents to keep lips moisturized and comfortable.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.