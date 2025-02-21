MyGlamm lipsticks for those soft, supple, and perfectly glamorous lips; Here are our top 10 options for you

Just one swipe of a pigmented, luxurious lipstick is enough to complete your makeup look. And one such richly textured lipstick that gives you a fuller look comes from the house of MyGlamm. In fact, MyGlamm lipsticks are just perfect for your any day and anytime look. Be it a romantic date with your BAE, a sundowner party with your favourite girls, or just a casual day at work, there is a MyGlamm lipstick for every one and for every occasion. MyGlamm lipsticks for women

While, you are still trying to figure out which shades to prefer, we have curated this list of best MyGlamm lipsticks for you to pick from. The list include a varied range of lipsticks, from the subtle mattes to the glossy shimmer shades, from the ravishing reds to the seductive coffee hues. So, check out your favourite from the list.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Get the power of long-stay lipsticks with this MyGlamm matte lipstick, a sultry, deep red that commands attention. This lipstick has an ultra-lightweight formula, that glides on your lips like velvet, delivering intense colour payoff in just one swipe. Infused with hydrating ingredients, it keeps your lips feeling plush and comfortable all day. Be it the boardroom, or you're turning heads on a night out, this smudge-proof, long-wear matte finish ensures you stay flawless from AM to PM. Ace your makeup game with this lip shade and team it up with a white tee and blue jeans, or keep it ethnic with a pink georgette saree or suit.

Loading Suggestions...

Why settle for just one when you can have two? The MyGlamm POPxo liquid lipstick & lip gloss kit is your all-in-one duo for a power-packed pout. This lipstick features a high-impact liquid lipstick for a bold, smudge-proof colour and a luscious lip gloss for a touch of shine, designed to slay any occasion. Either you are in the mood for a fierce matte look or a glossy glam finish, this lipstick set has got you covered. It is also infused with nourishing ingredients that ensure hydration with every application. Pair up this lipstick with your favourite floral dress to receive compliments.

Loading Suggestions...

A lip shade by Karan Johar is enough to turn up the drama. This intense matte plumping lipstick is a luscious, statement-making shade designed to amplify your lips. With a lightweight yet intensely pigmented formula, this lipstick delivers a soft, matte finish while its plumping effect adds irresistible volume. Heading for a spontaneous girls' night or simply for a coffee date, this long-lasting, non-drying lipstick stays put without compromise. Don't just apply this very lip shade with our casual outfit, make it your date-night must have.

Loading Suggestions...

Do you feel it a hassle to carry multiple lipsticks in your handbag? Now, no more, as now, you can have four stunning shades in one sleek stack. The MyGlamm Super 4-In-1 matte liquid lipstick stack is a game-changer, offering 4 curated collection of intensely pigmented, transfer-proof liquid lipsticks. No more boredom of applying those boring shades, just play along with the stack and set your mood for a bold red, a soft nude, a flirty pink, or a classic berry. Its lightweight, non-drying formula ensures all-day comfort, while the smudge-proof finish keeps your lips looking flawless.

Loading Suggestions...

Luxury meets comfort with the MyGlamm Manish Malhotra powder matte lipstick, an ultra-smooth formula enriched lipstick with Maracuja Oil for a soft, weightless feel. Designed for high fashion and everyday glam, this lipstick delivers intense pigment with a velvety powder-matte finish that lasts for hours without drying out your lips. Either you’re stepping out in a power suit or a dazzling lehenga, this lipstick complements every mood with its rich colour payoff in a single swipe.

Loading Suggestions...

Another one by Manish Malhotra, this hi-shine lipstick is the ultimate statement-maker for your lips. The lipstick comes with a buttery-smooth formula and a luminous high-shine finish, that delivers intense colour payoff with a touch of glamour. This lipstick is enriched with nourishing ingredients, that keep your lips hydrated while offering long-lasting wear. Be it the mood for classic elegance or bold drama, this collection of couture-inspired shades ensures you steal the spotlight every time.

Loading Suggestions...

Level up your makeup game with this moist lightweight and hydrating matte lipstick, your go-to for a matte finished look. This lipstick has a moisture-lock technology, that keeps your lips soft, smooth, and hydrated all day. The highly pigmented formula glides on effortlessly, delivering a bold, long-lasting pop of colour in just one swipe. Be it brunching with friends or dancing the night away, this feather-light lipstick stays put without smudging.

Loading Suggestions...

Unlock the secret to plush, velvety lips with this suede matte bullet lipstick. It's richly pigmented, smooth-gliding formula delivers an intense matte finish without compromising on comfort. Designed to feel as luxurious as it looks, the suede-like texture melts onto your lips, ensuring full coverage in just one stroke. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it prevents dryness while keeping your pout perfectly defined. Whether you’re after a bold red or a chic nude, this bullet lipstick is your ultimate treasure for everyday elegance.

Loading Suggestions...

A glamorous set of mini lipsticks, does that sounds like you? The MyGlamm Manish Malhotra fiesta mini lipstick set brings together stunning shades in a travel-friendly format, that is perfect for on-the-go glam. With a luxe, high-shine finish and a creamy, comfortable formula, these lipsticks offer intense colour payoff. Be it dressing up for a festive night or simply love switching up your look, this set ensures you're always ready to slay.

Loading Suggestions...

Raise a toast to flawless, all-night wear with this long-lasting liquid matte lipstick. This ultra-pigmented formula glides on like a dream, drying down to a stunning, transfer-proof matte finish that won’t budge, no matter how long the party lasts. Lightweight yet bold, it’s designed to stay put while keeping your lips feeling soft and comfortable. From cocktail parties to late-night adventures, this lipstick is your ultimate plus-one for every soiree.

A few more lipsticks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Best trending lipsticks from Lakme, L’Oreal, M.A.C and more at Myntra BFF’24

Long-lasting lipsticks for every occasion: Top 10 vibrant picks to make you pout ready

The best red lipstick: Top 10 choices for a classy and bold look

Best swoon worthy lipsticks for dusky beauties: Check out top picks on Myntra

FAQ on MyGlamm lipsticks Are MyGlamm lipsticks cruelty-free and vegan? Yes, MyGlamm is committed to ethical beauty. Their lipsticks are cruelty-free and many are formulated to be vegan, ensuring no animal-derived ingredients are used.

Are there any common issues with online orders of MyGlamm lipsticks? Some customers have reported discrepancies between the shades displayed online and the products received. It's advisable to check multiple reviews and, if possible, visit a physical store to swatch the shades before purchasing online.

How should I apply MyGlamm liquid matte lipsticks for best results? To achieve a flawless application: Exfoliate Lips: Gently scrub to remove dead skin. Moisturize: Apply a hydrating lip balm and let it absorb. Apply Lipstick: Use the applicator to outline your lips, then fill in. Allow to Set: Let the lipstick dry for a few seconds to ensure a smudge-proof finish.

How can I choose the right lipstick shade for my skin tone? Selecting the perfect shade involves identifying your skin tone and undertone, if you have a warm, cool, or neutral undertone.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.