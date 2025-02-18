Menu Explore
Glossy lipsticks for women for a lustrous look: Shine, gloss, and glam in every swipe; Top 10 picks

ByShweta Pandey
Feb 18, 2025 12:46 PM IST

Give a shiny, lustrous finish to your lips with our top 10 picks of glossy lipsticks that enhances your lips and keeps them hydrated.

Suggestions included in this article

Glossy lipsticks are your go-to lip shades that give a smooth and perfect finish to your lips. In fact, these are like liquid jewels for the lips, catching the light with every smile and shimmering with an irresistible allure. They glide on your lips like silk, drenching lips in a luscious, high-shine finish that screams glamour and confidence. Unlike the matte shades, glossy lipsticks give a lightweight feel, offering full and a sheer coverage to your lips.

Glossy lipsticks for a shimmery look
Glossy lipsticks for a shimmery look

From candy-apple reds that radiate bold energy to soft, petal-pink hues that whisper romance, each shade tells its own story. Infused with hydrating ingredients, these glossy lipsticks don’t just shine, they nourish, leaving lips plump, dewy, and utterly kissable. Whether you crave the drama of a patent-leather pout or the subtle gleam of a barely-there tint, glossy lipsticks are the ultimate secret weapon for effortless radiance.

So, time to add sheer glamour to your beauty kit with our top 10 picks of glossy lipsticks that are perfect for your evening parties and night outs.

1.

M.A.C Lustreglass Longwear Lipstick
When buying a lipstick, MAC is a must. And this M.A.C Lustreglass Longwear Lipstick has a weightless, long-wearing formula that combines rich colour with a luminous shine. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it glides smoothly for a comfortable, hydrating finish that lasts all day. Be it a natural blush or a bold statement, this lipstick delivers a soft-focus effect that enhances your lips’ natural beauty. With its buildable coverage and signature lustre, M.A.C Lustreglass is the perfect companion for any occasion.

Specifications

Finish:
Lustrous & long-wearing
Texture:
Lightweight, buildable coverage
Longevity:
Up to 8 hours of wear
Key Ingredients:
Jojoba, Raspberry Seed, Coconut Oil for hydration
Shades Available:
Multiple universally flattering shades
Best For:
A glossy, comfortable, and radiant lip look
2.

Clinique Almost Lipstick In Black Honey
A cult favourite for a reason! Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey is the ultimate blend of a lipstick and a balm. This sheer, universally flattering shade adapts to every skin tone, delivering a just-bitten blush of colour. The lightweight formula melts onto your lips like butter, providing hydration with a soft, satin finish. It is non-sticky, buildable, and perfect for an effortless, everyday look. A timeless beauty essential that enhances your natural lip colour with a subtle, glossy tint.

Specifications

Finish:
Sheer & glossy
Texture:
Lightweight, balm-like
Longevity:
Moderate wear with hydration
Key Ingredients:
Emollient-rich formula for softness
Shade:
Iconic Black Honey (universally flattering)
Best For:
A natural, effortless “your lips but better” look
3.

Lakme Absolute Skin Dew Satin Lipstick with Hyaluronic Acid & Avocado Oil - Red Alert
Bring the perfect combination of luxury and care to your lips with Lakmé Absolute Skin Dew Satin Lipstick. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Avocado Oil, this lipstick hydrates while delivering a rich, satin finish. The intense pigment ensures vibrant colour in just one swipe, while the creamy formula keeps your lips soft and nourished. Be it a bold statement or a refined elegance, this lipstick is your go-to for radiant, comfortable wear.

Specifications

Finish:
Satin & hydrating
Texture:
Creamy & smooth
Longevity:
Long-wearing with moisturizing benefits
Key Ingredients:
Hyaluronic Acid & Avocado Oil
Shade:
Red Alert (bold, vibrant red)
Best For:
Intense colour with a comfortable, nourishing feel
4.

Maybelline New York Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick
For those who love high-impact shine with unbeatable staying power, Maybelline New York Superstay Liquid Lipstick is a game-changer. This smudge-proof, transfer-proof formula locks in colour and shine for up to 16 hours. The rich pigments offer full coverage, while the glossy vinyl finish gives a bold, modern touch. Be it a casual day out or a statement evening look, this long-lasting formula keeps your lips looking flawless and vibrant.

Specifications

Finish:
Glossy vinyl shine
Texture:
Liquid, highly pigmented
Longevity:
Up to 16 hours wear
Key Features:
Smudge-proof, transfer-resistant
Shades Available:
Multiple bold & neutral shades
Best For:
Long-lasting, high-shine, full-coverage colour
5.

MyGlamm Manish Malhotra Beauty By Hi-Shine Lipstick-Wild Rose
A touch of couture in a tube, MyGlamm Manish Malhotra Hi-Shine Lipstick gives your lips a luxurious, glossy finish. Enriched with nourishing oils, this lipstick glides smoothly, providing a soft, velvety feel with intense colour payoff. The reflective shine adds a sophisticated elegance, making it perfect for both day and night wear. Experience the magic of high fashion with every swipe.

Specifications

Finish:
High-shine, glossy
Texture:
Smooth & creamy
Longevity:
Moderate, with hydration
Key Ingredients:
Moisturizing oils for nourishment
Shade:
Wild Rose (rich, elegant pink)
Best For:
A luxurious, glossy, statement lip
6.

RENEE Madness pH Stick
A lipstick that’s uniquely yours! RENEE Madness pH Stick reacts to your lips’ natural pH level, transforming into a custom pink shade that complements your skin tone. The ultra-hydrating formula ensures your lips stay soft and supple while delivering a natural flush of colour. Lightweight and long-lasting, this lipstick is perfect for an everyday, effortless look with a personal touch.

Specifications

Finish:
Sheer, natural tint
Texture:
Lightweight, balm-like
Longevity:
Long-lasting, stain effect
Key Feature:
pH-reactive for a custom colour
Best For:
A personalized, hydrating lip stain
7.

Iba Pure Lips Moisturizing Lipstick Shade A85 Pink Nectar
Hydration meets beauty with Iba Pure Lips Moisturizing Lipstick. This vegan, cruelty-free lipstick is packed with nourishing ingredients to keep your lips soft and supple. The lightweight formula delivers a smooth, satin finish with buildable coverage, making it perfect for daily wear. Infused with shea butter and plant-based oils, this lipstick ensures comfort and care with every swipe.

Specifications

Finish:
Satin & moisturizing
Texture:
Creamy, buildable coverage
Longevity:
Comfortable wear, needs reapplication
Key Ingredients:
Shea Butter & Avocado Oil
Shade:
Pink Nectar (soft, everyday pink)
Best For:
Daily hydration with a pop of colour
8.

Rom&nd Juicy Lasting Tint
A juicy, glossy lip look that lasts! Rom&nd Juicy Lasting Tint gives your lips a vibrant, syrupy tint that stays put for hours. The lightweight, gel-like formula feels comfortable while delivering a fresh, dewy shine. With buildable intensity, this tint adapts to any occasion, be it a subtle blush or a bold pop of colour.

Specifications

Finish:
Glossy, juicy tint
Texture:
Lightweight, gel-like
Longevity:
Long-lasting stain effect
Key Feature:
Non-sticky & buildable coverage
Best For:
A dewy, fresh lip look with lasting colour
9.

BIOTIQUE NATURAL MAKEUP Magicolor Long-Lasting Lipstick - Bombshell
Nature and glamour blend seamlessly in BIOTIQUE Magicolor Long-Lasting Lipstick. Made with botanical extracts, this lipstick nourishes while delivering rich, long-lasting colour. The creamy formula ensures smooth application, leaving your lips feeling hydrated and luscious. Perfect for those who love a balance of beauty and skincare in one swipe.

Specifications

Finish:
Creamy & rich colour
Texture:
Smooth & nourishing
Longevity:
Long-lasting comfort
Key Ingredients:
Botanical extracts for hydration
Shade:
Bombshell (bold, statement red)
Best For:
Natural beauty with long-lasting colour
10.

ETUDE Hydrating Fixing Tint Lipstick 4 g - Analog Rose 01
For a soft, blurred lip effect with intense hydration, ETUDE Hydrating Fixing Tint Lipstick in Analog Rose 01 is your go-to pick. This lightweight tint locks in moisture while delivering a velvety matte finish that lasts all day. The soft-focus formula gives a dreamy, effortless look, making it perfect for everyday wear.

Specifications

Finish:
Soft matte
Texture:
Lightweight, hydrating
Longevity:
Long-wearing tint effect
Key Feature:
Smudge-resistant, non-drying formula
Best For:
A natural, velvety lip look
FAQ for glossy lipsticks:

  • How is glossy lipstick different from matte lipstick?

    Glossy lipsticks have a shiny, wet-look finish, while matte lipsticks provide a flat, non-reflective appearance. Glossy formulas are usually more hydrating, while matte lipsticks tend to be long-wearing but can be drying.

  • Does glossy lipstick last as long as matte lipstick?

    Glossy lipsticks tend to fade faster than matte ones because of their creamy or liquid texture. You may need to reapply more often, especially after eating or drinking.

  • Can glossy lipstick be long-wearing?

    Some glossy lipsticks are formulated to be long-wear, but they typically don’t last as long as matte or liquid lipsticks. Using a lip liner or layering with a lip stain can help improve longevity.

  • Is glossy lipstick hydrating?

    Yes, most glossy lipsticks contain hydrating ingredients like oils, shea butter, or hyaluronic acid, making them a good choice for dry lips.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

