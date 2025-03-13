Best Lip Glosses for women: 8 Top picks for shine and hydration; Perfect to dazzle you up

A lip gloss is one of the basic makeup essential that can practically never go out of fashion. Perfect for giving your lips a plump and shinier look, lip glosses tends to moisturise and nourish your lips like no other. Apart from offering your lips a glass-like shine, lip glosses delivers a luminous, non-sticky glow that lasts. Best lip gloss for shiny and glossy lips

With a hint of delectable flavour and a touch of sparkle, every swipe transforms your pout into a mesmerizing masterpiece. So, drench your lips in a luscious, high-shine formula that glides on like silk and feels as light as air with our top 8 picks for you.

The goodness of hydration and look and feel of sheer colour comes packed with this Maybelline's Non-Sticky Tinted Lifter Lip Gloss. Infused with hyaluronic acid, this gloss visibly smooths, plumps, and enhances your pout with a high-shine finish. The featherlight, non-sticky formula of this lip gloss glides effortlessly, wrapping your lips in luscious colour and long-lasting moisture. With a wide range of flattering tints, this lip gloss is your go-to for a lifted, fuller-looking pout.

Meet the magic of KIRO pH-Play Lip & Cheek Oil, where skincare meets colour in a single swipe! The innovative formula of this lip gloss reacts with your skin’s pH, creating a unique tint tailored just for you. Lightweight yet deeply nourishing, it hydrates with potent botanical oils while leaving a dewy, glossy finish. Simply dab it on your lips for a juicy sheen or blend it onto your cheeks for a fresh glow, this multitasker is your ticket to a naturally radiant look.

Unlock a world of shine with FACES CANADA Lasting Shine Hydrating Beyond Shine Lip Gloss. Packed with nourishing ingredients, this lip gloss keeps your lips soft, smooth, and hydrated all day long. Its high-impact shine delivers a glass-like finish without the sticky feel, making every pout picture-perfect. Try it all alone for a subtle glow or layered over lipstick for a bold statement, this lip gloss ensures a long-lasting, dazzling glow that keeps your lips looking luscious and plump.

Your lips are going to love the sheer gloss and buildable colour payoff that this Bobbi Brown lipstick gives to your lips. This cushiony and soft gloss hydrates, nourishes, and enhances lips with a non-sticky, glassy shine. Packed with nutrient-rich oils like avocado and jojoba oils, it melts onto lips, like butter, leaving them feeling plush and supple. The weightless formula of this lip gloss glides effortlessly, delivering a luscious, just-bitten tint that complements any look.

Turn up the shine with SWISS BEAUTY Gloss Me Lip Gloss, a radiant, hydrating gloss that gives your lips an irresistible mirror-like sheen. The buttery-soft formula glides on smoothly, delivering a non-sticky, ultra-glossy finish that enhances your natural lip colour. Infused with nourishing ingredients, this lip gloss keeps your lips feeling soft and supple, while the sheer tint adds a touch of effortless glamour. Wear it solo for a fresh, dewy look, or layer it over lipstick for a high-shine, dimensional effect.

Say hello to shine that works overtime! The Lakme 9to5 Overtime Shine Tinted Lip Oil Gloss combines the best of a nourishing lip oil with the brilliance of a gloss. This lip gloss has a lightweight, non-sticky formula, that drenches your lips in long-lasting moisture while imparting a soft tint that enhances your natural beauty. This lip gloss is enriched with essential oils, it soothes and smooths lips for a plump, healthy look. Be it a busy workday or a night out, this gloss keeps your pout luminous and luscious.

Bring charm to your looks with the MARS Candylicious Coloured Lip Gloss! Bursting with vibrant hues and ultra-shiny brilliance, this gloss delivers a delicious pop of colour with a glossy, plump finish. The lip gloss comes with a smooth, lightweight formula that glides on effortlessly, coating lips in a luscious, candy-like sheen that feels as delightful as it looks. Go for a soft, juicy tint or a bold, glossy pout, this fun, non-sticky gloss is your secret to sweet, statement-making lips all day.

SWISS BEAUTY Shine & Plump Lip Gloss is your ultimate solution for a plump, hydrated, and shiny look. This lip gloss is no less than your ultimate secret to fuller, luscious lips. Infused with nourishing oils and hydrating agents, this gloss instantly smooths and enhances lips with a juicy, plumped-up effect. The lip gloss has a non-sticky, lightweight formula that glides effortlessly, leaving behind a radiant, high-shine finish that lasts. Go subtle, glossy, natural or bold with this lip gloss that ensures your lips stay soft, hydrated, and irresistibly kissable all day long.

FAQ for lip gloss How is lip gloss different from lipstick? Lip gloss is typically more lightweight and sheer compared to lipstick, which provides more pigmentation and a matte or satin finish. Lip gloss also adds a glossy, wet look to the lips.

Is lip gloss moisturizing? Many lip glosses contain hydrating ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E, and oils that help keep lips soft and moisturized. However, some formulas may feel sticky or dry over time.

How long does lip gloss last? Lip gloss typically lasts 2-4 hours, depending on the formula, eating, and drinking habits. Long-wear or tinted glosses may last longer.

Can I wear lip gloss over lipstick? Yes! Applying lip gloss over lipstick adds shine and dimension, making your lips look fuller and more hydrated.

How do I make lip gloss last longer? To extend the wear of your lip gloss, apply a lip liner or a matte lipstick underneath. Blotting and reapplying in layers can also help with longevity.

