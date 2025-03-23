Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Date, history, significance, celebration and all you need to know about the Islamic festival

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Eid-al-Fitr or Meethi Eid, is one of the most joyous festivals in Islam that marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. This special occasion is a time for gratitude, reflection and celebration where as the crescent moon is sighted, Muslims around the world prepare to embrace a day filled with prayers, feasts and heartfelt reunions with loved ones. Eid 2025: Date, history, significance, celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.(File Photo)

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 date:

The date of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, falling on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month. Since the sighting of the crescent moon varies by location, the festival is expected to be observed on either March 30 or March 31 in Middle East and Western countries while in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries, Eid is likely to fall on March 31 or April 01, 2025.

History and significance

The festival carries deep historical and religious significance. It is believed that the Holy Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad during Ramadan, making this month a time of spiritual devotion and self-discipline.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated with religious devotion, marked by large prayer congregations in mosques and open spaces nationwide. In this old picture, the Muslim community is seen gathered at Idgah Masjid in Maharashtra's Thane to offer Namaz on a Ramadan Eid.(Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

Eid-ul-Fitr, meaning “Festival of Breaking the Fast”, is a joyous culmination of this sacred period, symbolising gratitude, renewal and unity within the Muslim community.

Eid celebration

The day of Meethi Eid begins with a special congregational prayer, known as the Eid Salah, performed in mosques, Eidgahs and open grounds. Worshippers express their gratitude to Allah for granting them strength during Ramadan and seek blessings for the coming year.

An essential aspect of this Eid is Zakat-al-Fitr, a form of charity given to the less fortunate before the Eid prayer, which ensures that everyone, regardless of their financial status, can partake in the celebrations and enjoy a festive meal. Eid is synonymous with togetherness.

In addition to regular charity, many Muslims prefer paying Zakat during Ramzan. Zakat requires Muslims to offer 2.5 per cent of their wealth to the poor. (Photo credit: Who is Hussain? campaign)

Families gather to share elaborate meals featuring traditional delicacies such as Biryani, Haleem, Nihari, kebabs and the ever-popular sweet dish, Seviyan (sheer khurma). Homes are decorated and hospitality takes center stage as friends and neighbours visit each other to exchange warm wishes and sweets while children eagerly await the tradition of Eidi, where elders gift them money and presents as a token of love and blessings.

This cherished custom adds to the excitement and joy of the day, making it even more special for the younger generation. Eid-ul-Fitr is more than just a festival; it is a reflection of faith, compassion and community spirit.

The essence of Eid lies in spreading joy and strengthening relationships. As families come together to celebrate this special day, the spirit of Eid serves as a beautiful reminder of gratitude, unity, and the blessings of life.

Eid Mubarak in advance! May this Eid bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all.