Alvida Jummah date before Eid 2025: Significance, tradition and celebrations of Jamat ul-wida in Ramadan 2025

Ramadan 2025: As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, Muslims around the world prepare for one of the most sacred days before Eid-ul-Fitr, and that is Alvida Jummah, also known as Jamat-ul-Wida. This special Friday serves as a heartfelt farewell to Ramadan, a month of spiritual reflection, devotion and fasting. Ramadan 2025: Date, significance, traditions and celebrations of Alvida Jummah during Ramadan.(Image by Sozler Kosku)

Ramadan 2025: Date of Alvida Jummah 2025

In 2025, Jamat-ul-Wida falls on March 28. The day marks the last Friday before the joyous celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr commence.

Ramadan 2025: Significance of Jumat-ul-Wida

The term Jamat-ul-Wida or Jumat-ul-Wida is derived from two Arabic words: Juma (gathering) and Wida (farewell). This day holds profound spiritual importance as Muslims gather in mosques to offer special prayers, seek forgiveness and express gratitude for the blessings received during Ramadan. It is a time of heightened devotion, with many reciting the Holy Quran, engaging in acts of charity and praying for peace, prosperity and well-being.

Traditions and celebrations

On this auspicious day, Muslims perform extended congregational prayers at mosques, listening to powerful sermons that reinforce the essence of faith, kindness and unity. Charitable giving, known as Zakat and Sadaqah, is a key aspect of Jumat-ul-Wida. Muslims distribute alms to the less fortunate, ensuring that everyone can partake in the forthcoming Eid celebrations with joy and dignity.

The holy month of Ramadan has five Fridays and the last one is known as Jamat ul-Vida, which translates to 'Friday of farewell'. Muslims believe that whatever you ask during the period of Alvida Namaz, will be answered. (HT Photo/Vipin Kumar)

Jumat-ul-Wida is not just about concluding Ramadan; it is also a time for self-reflection and gratitude. Muslims take a moment to evaluate their spiritual journey throughout the month, making intentions to carry forward the discipline, compassion and devotion cultivated during Ramadan into their daily lives.

As Ramadan nears its end, anticipation for Eid-ul-Fitr begins to build. The crescent moon sighting will determine whether Eid in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian nations will be celebrated on March 31 or April 1, 2025.

On the other hand, Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in the Middle East and some Western nations is likely to fall on March 30 or March 31, depending upon the crescent moon sighting in these countries. The excitement of reuniting with loved ones, preparing festive meals and adorning new attire fills the air as people prepare for the grand celebration.

Though all Fridays, the year round are important for Muslims, the last one in the month of Ramadan or Alvida Jumma, is considered to be the most sacred one.(AFP)

Jumat-ul-Wida is a day of unity, bringing together Muslims from all walks of life in shared prayers and acts of kindness while emphasizing the power of faith, generosity and community. It reinforces the values that Ramadan seeks to instil.

As we bid farewell to the sacred month, Alvida Jummah serves as a beautiful reminder to continue our spiritual journey with sincerity and compassion. May this day bring peace, blessings and harmony to all. Eid Mubarak in advance!