Are you drinking water the wrong way during Ramadan? Expert reveals the truth

Staying properly hydrated during long fasts, like those observed during Ramadan, is crucial for maintaining health and well-being. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, Head of the Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospital in Kharghar Navi Mumbai, suggested some hacks to help you avoid dehydration. Avoid thirst and fatigue during Ramadan: The secret hydration plan you need!(File Photo)

Recommending to understand the challenge first, she said, “Long fasts, especially those that include abstaining from water, significantly increase the risk of dehydration. Dehydration can lead to fatigue, headaches, dizziness and other health issues.” [Also read: Methi, black raisins water and more: Aesthetician shares list of 6 daily beauty drinks for glowing skin and healthy hair]

Hydration Strategies

1. Strategic Water Intake: Distribute your water intake evenly during non-fasting hours. Avoid drinking large amounts of water at once, which can overwhelm your kidneys. Prioritise water consumption during Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) and immediately after Iftar (breaking the fast).

Hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, yogurt, and coconut water help prevent dehydration and keep you refreshed during fasting.(Pixabay)

2. Hydrating Foods: Incorporate water-rich fruits and vegetables into your Suhoor and Iftar meals. Examples include:

Watermelon

Cucumbers

Oranges

Strawberries

Lettuce

Soups and broths are excellent sources of hydration and nutrients.

3. Electrolyte Balance: Electrolytes, such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium, are essential for maintaining fluid balance. Include electrolyte-rich foods in your meals, such as:

Bananas

Avocados

Dates

Yoghurt

Consider adding a pinch of Himalayan salt to your water or consuming small amounts of coconut water, which is naturally rich in electrolytes.

4. Avoid Dehydrating Beverages: Limit your intake of caffeinated beverages (coffee, tea, soda), as caffeine is a diuretic and can increase fluid loss. Avoid sugary drinks, which can contribute to dehydration.

5. Monitor Your Hydration: Pay attention to the colour of your urine. Pale yellow urine indicates adequate hydration, while dark yellow urine suggests dehydration. Listen to your body's signals and drink water when you feel thirsty.

A dark yellow colour usually means you are dehydrated while a reddish urine could indicate cancer. (Freepik)

Tips for Suhoor:

Start your Suhoor meal with a glass of water.

Include foods with high water content.

Avoid excessively salty foods, which can increase thirst.

Tips for Iftar:

Break your fast with dates and water to replenish fluids and energy.

Follow with a hydrating soup or broth.

Space out your water intake throughout the evening.

Dietitian's recommendations:

Plan your meals and hydration strategies in advance.

Prioritise whole, unprocessed foods.

Consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian if you have any concerns about dehydration or other health issues.

By following these hydration hacks, you can minimise the risk of dehydration and maintain your health during long fasts.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.