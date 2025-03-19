Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Methi, black raisins water and more: Aesthetician shares list of 6 daily beauty drinks for glowing skin and healthy hair

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Mar 19, 2025 01:22 PM IST

Aesthetician Sreeja Shrestha advocates for hydration as essential for beauty. Her drink routine includes methi and black raisin saffron water among other drinks

Self-care is not just about skincare and hair treatments; it is also about nourishing yourself from within. Aesthetician Sreeja Shrestha, founder of the self-care brand Resolve, believes that hydration plays a key role in maintaining healthy hair and glowing skin. [Also read: Your summer cocktail might be secretly damaging your skin. A new study reveals how]

From methi water to collagen: The ultimate beauty drinks for skin and hair health.(Image by Unsplash)
From methi water to collagen: The ultimate beauty drinks for skin and hair health.(Image by Unsplash)

In an Instagram post from last month, she shared her daily drink routine—a carefully curated list of beverages packed with nutrients to enhance hair strength, skin elasticity and overall well-being. If you want radiant skin and luscious locks, take notes from her hydration regimen!

Morning boost: Hydration and detoxification

  • Methi (fenugreek) water – Helps with digestion, hormonal balance and reducing inflammation.

Methi dana has mild anti-inflammatory properties that can support overall health. (Freepik)
Methi dana has mild anti-inflammatory properties that can support overall health. (Freepik)

  • Black raisin and saffron water – Boosts iron levels, improves blood circulation and adds a natural glow.

Post-breakfast: Antioxidant powerhouse

  • Beetroot and carrot juice – Packed with antioxidants and vitamins that brighten skin and fight free radicals.

Mid-morning: Hydration and skin elasticity

  • Coconut water – Naturally hydrates, replenishes electrolytes and supports skin elasticity.

Coconut water: This not just helps remove tan but also hydrates the skin and increases elasticity.(Unsplash)
Coconut water: This not just helps remove tan but also hydrates the skin and increases elasticity.(Unsplash)

Post-lunch (one hour later): Skin plumping drink

  • Collagen drink – Keeps skin plump, hydrated and supports elasticity from within.

Post-evening walk: Strengthening from within

  • Protein shake (with water) – Fuels muscle recovery while keeping skin and hair healthy.

Sreeja Shrestha’s hydration routine focuses on a blend of nutrients that target multiple aspects of skin and hair health—hydration, circulation, protein intake and collagen support. Instead of relying solely on topical treatments, she ensures that her skin and hair get nourishment from within, making her routine simple yet highly effective.

So, if you are looking to elevate your beauty game, take a cue from Sreeja’s self-care philosophy and start sipping your way to healthy skin and hair!

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On