Methi, black raisins water and more: Aesthetician shares list of 6 daily beauty drinks for glowing skin and healthy hair

Self-care is not just about skincare and hair treatments; it is also about nourishing yourself from within. Aesthetician Sreeja Shrestha, founder of the self-care brand Resolve, believes that hydration plays a key role in maintaining healthy hair and glowing skin. [Also read: Your summer cocktail might be secretly damaging your skin. A new study reveals how] From methi water to collagen: The ultimate beauty drinks for skin and hair health.(Image by Unsplash)

In an Instagram post from last month, she shared her daily drink routine—a carefully curated list of beverages packed with nutrients to enhance hair strength, skin elasticity and overall well-being. If you want radiant skin and luscious locks, take notes from her hydration regimen!

Morning boost: Hydration and detoxification

Methi (fenugreek) water – Helps with digestion, hormonal balance and reducing inflammation.

Methi dana has mild anti-inflammatory properties that can support overall health. (Freepik)

Black raisin and saffron water – Boosts iron levels, improves blood circulation and adds a natural glow.

Post-breakfast: Antioxidant powerhouse

Beetroot and carrot juice – Packed with antioxidants and vitamins that brighten skin and fight free radicals.

Mid-morning: Hydration and skin elasticity

Coconut water – Naturally hydrates, replenishes electrolytes and supports skin elasticity.

Coconut water: This not just helps remove tan but also hydrates the skin and increases elasticity.(Unsplash)

Post-lunch (one hour later): Skin plumping drink

Collagen drink – Keeps skin plump, hydrated and supports elasticity from within.

Post-evening walk: Strengthening from within

Protein shake (with water) – Fuels muscle recovery while keeping skin and hair healthy.

Sreeja Shrestha’s hydration routine focuses on a blend of nutrients that target multiple aspects of skin and hair health—hydration, circulation, protein intake and collagen support. Instead of relying solely on topical treatments, she ensures that her skin and hair get nourishment from within, making her routine simple yet highly effective.

So, if you are looking to elevate your beauty game, take a cue from Sreeja’s self-care philosophy and start sipping your way to healthy skin and hair!

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.