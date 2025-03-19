Methi, black raisins water and more: Aesthetician shares list of 6 daily beauty drinks for glowing skin and healthy hair
Aesthetician Sreeja Shrestha advocates for hydration as essential for beauty. Her drink routine includes methi and black raisin saffron water among other drinks
Self-care is not just about skincare and hair treatments; it is also about nourishing yourself from within. Aesthetician Sreeja Shrestha, founder of the self-care brand Resolve, believes that hydration plays a key role in maintaining healthy hair and glowing skin. [Also read: Your summer cocktail might be secretly damaging your skin. A new study reveals how]
In an Instagram post from last month, she shared her daily drink routine—a carefully curated list of beverages packed with nutrients to enhance hair strength, skin elasticity and overall well-being. If you want radiant skin and luscious locks, take notes from her hydration regimen!
Morning boost: Hydration and detoxification
- Methi (fenugreek) water – Helps with digestion, hormonal balance and reducing inflammation.
- Black raisin and saffron water – Boosts iron levels, improves blood circulation and adds a natural glow.
Post-breakfast: Antioxidant powerhouse
- Beetroot and carrot juice – Packed with antioxidants and vitamins that brighten skin and fight free radicals.
Mid-morning: Hydration and skin elasticity
- Coconut water – Naturally hydrates, replenishes electrolytes and supports skin elasticity.
Post-lunch (one hour later): Skin plumping drink
- Collagen drink – Keeps skin plump, hydrated and supports elasticity from within.
Post-evening walk: Strengthening from within
- Protein shake (with water) – Fuels muscle recovery while keeping skin and hair healthy.
Sreeja Shrestha’s hydration routine focuses on a blend of nutrients that target multiple aspects of skin and hair health—hydration, circulation, protein intake and collagen support. Instead of relying solely on topical treatments, she ensures that her skin and hair get nourishment from within, making her routine simple yet highly effective.
So, if you are looking to elevate your beauty game, take a cue from Sreeja’s self-care philosophy and start sipping your way to healthy skin and hair!
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.