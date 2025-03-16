Your summer cocktail might be secretly damaging your skin. A new study reveals how

When was the last time you got a sunburn? If you are like nearly a third of American adults, you probably experienced at least one last year, but did you know that what’s in your cup could be making it worse? [Also read: Drinking alcohol good for your cholesterol levels? Study reveals unexpected health benefit you won’t believe] Beach lovers beware: Your cocktail could be destroying your skin.(Image by Pixabay)

A revealing new study from Florida Atlantic University shed light on the surprising patterns in how Americans think about skin cancer risk and how alcohol, wealth, and lifestyle choices play a role.

Your cocktail might be fueling your sunburn

The research published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine found that more than one in five sunburned individuals were drinking alcohol at the time. That’s right—your beachside margarita might be increasing your risk.

Heavy alcohol drinkers may be at risk of getting skin cancer.(Shutterstock)

Alcohol can make you less aware of how long you have been in the sun, reduce your ability to reapply sunscreen and even affect your body’s ability to repair UV damage.

The skin cancer epidemic no one talks about

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in America, costing the healthcare system nearly $9 billion annually. While most people worry about melanoma—the deadliest type—other forms like basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma are even more widespread.

Basal cell carcinoma: Often appears as shiny bumps or pinkish patches.

Squamous cell carcinoma: Shows up as red, scaly patches or open sores.

Melanoma: Typically looks like an unusual mole or changes to an existing one.

Yet, despite its prevalence, the study found that most Americans are not that concerned. Only about 10 percent reported being extremely worried about developing skin cancer, while most were only somewhat or slightly concerned.

Sunburns: The silent cancer risk

Dermatologists warn that just five blistering sunburns between ages 15 and 20 can increase your risk of melanoma by 80 percent. That is a shocking statistic for something many people dismiss as a minor summer nuisance.

Who is getting burned the most? The surprising trends

The research team surveyed over 6,000 American adults and found unexpected patterns:

Wealthier people get more sunburns. Individuals earning $200,000+ per year were four times more likely to report sunburns than those with lower incomes.

Higher education doesn’t equal better sun protection. College graduates and those with advanced degrees reported more sunburns than those with only a high school diploma.

Young adults (18-39) burn more often than older adults.

Men get more sunburns than women.

White Americans report more sunburns than Black or Hispanic Americans.

Why are wealthier, educated people getting burned more often? It likely comes down to lifestyle—outdoor vacations, boating, skiing, and beach activities are more accessible to those with higher incomes and flexible work schedules.

The booze and burns connection

Among the sunburned group, 21.5 percent were drinking alcohol at the time. Drinking in the sun affects your judgment, making you forget to reapply sunscreen or misjudge how long you’ve been outside.

Other common activities during sunburn episodes included:

Working outdoors (11.3 percent)

Swimming (10.1 percent)

Exercising (7.3 percent)

Smart sun strategies: How to protect yourself

Armed with this new research, how can you stay safe in the sun?

Sunscreen is a must. Use SPF 30 or higher, apply it 15-30 minutes before sun exposure, and reapply every two hours.

Be mindful of peak UV hours. The sun’s rays are strongest between 10 am and 4 pm.

Cover up. Wear long sleeves, pants, wide-brimmed hats, and UV-blocking sunglasses.

Seek shade. Natural or artificial shade can significantly reduce UV exposure.

Skip tanning beds. Indoor tanning dramatically increases skin cancer risk.

Check your skin. Follow the ABCDE rule: Asymmetry, Border irregularity, Colour changes, Diameter increases and Evolution over time.

Be extra careful around reflective surfaces. Water, sand, and snow intensify sun exposure.

Stay hydrated. Healthy skin starts from within!

Why this matters

The next time you are lounging on the beach with a cocktail in hand, remember that alcohol and sun exposure are a risky combination. Reapplying sunscreen and seeking shade could save your skin—literally.

Prolonged alcohol consumption can affect the skin adversely. It leads to dry skin, dark circles and reduced elasticity.(Unsplash)

Public health campaigns may need to rethink their approach. Instead of focusing only on general sun safety, they might be more effective targeting higher-income groups and alcohol consumers who, surprisingly, experience more sunburns.

As study author Madison Etzel from Florida Atlantic University noted, “Understanding these social factors is crucial to tackling the widespread harms of skin cancer.”

So, protect your skin, limit your drinks and rethink your sun habits. Your future self will thank you.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.