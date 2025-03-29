Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 Hindi Urdu shayari: 20 Eid wishes to share online with family and friends

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Eid al-Fitr, is a significant Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. It is a day of celebration, gratitude, and feasting with family and friends. Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: 20 heart-touching Hindi and Urdu shayaris to express your happiness on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. (Picture created on Canva)

ALSO READ: Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, Europe Muslims to see Shawwal Eid-ul-Fitr crescent at this time

With Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 just around the corner, what could be a better way to express your joy and love to your dear ones than through heartfelt Hindi and Urdu shayaris? Also read | Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Date, significance, history, celebration and all about the Islamic festival

Here are some beautiful and touching ones to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social platforms:

Eid-ul-Fitr Urdu shayari

1. "Chand ki roshni se noor hai aaj,

Eid mubarak ho tujhe har raaj."

(The moon’s light brings radiance today,

Eid Mubarak to you in every way.)

2. "Dil se dil tak hai ek paigaam,

Eid ka din hai khushi ka anjaam."

(From heart to heart, a message flows,

Eid is the day where happiness grows.)

3. "Eid aayi hai bahaar-e-noor lekar,

Har dil ko khushi ka suroor lekar."

(Eid arrived with a spring of light,

Bringing every heart a joyous delight.)

4. "Yeh Eid ka chand hai dilkash nazara,

Mubarak ho tujhe yeh din dobara."

(This Eid moon is a captivating sight,

May this day bless you with delight.)

5. "Duaon mein rakha tujhe yaad,

Eid mubarak ho tujhe barhaad."

(I remembered you in my prayers,

Eid Mubarak with blessings in layers.)

6. "Eid ka jashn hai mohabbat ka silsila,

Har dil mein basi hai khushi ka mila."

(Eid’s celebration is a chain of love,

Every heart filled with joy from above.)

7. "Chand se noor barsa hai aaj,

Eid ka din hai sab ke raaj."

(Light showers from the moon today,

Eid is a day for all to sway.)

8. "Har taraf hai khushi ka shor,

Eid aayi hai lekar noor."

(Everywhere echoes the sound of glee,

Eid arrived with radiant beauty.)

9. "Yeh Eid ho tujhe pyari si yaad,

Dil se dil tak ho khushi ki fariyaad."

(May this Eid be a sweet memory,

A heartfelt plea for joy’s treasury.)

10. "Eid ka chand hai mohabbat ka aaina,

Har dil ko dekhaye khushi ka naya seena."

(Eid’s moon is a mirror of love,

Showing every heart a joyous trove.)

Here are some Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 shayaris to share with loved ones. (Picture created on Canva)

Eid-ul-Fitr Hindi messages and greetings

11. "Chand se roshni mili, Eid ka ujjala aaya,

Dil se dil tak khushi ka paigaam chhaya."

(The moon brought light, Eid’s brightness arrived,

A message of joy spread from heart to heart.)

12. "Eid ka din hai pyar ka tohfa,

Har chehre pe khushi ka rang safa."

(Eid is a day of love’s gift,

Every face glows with the color of happiness.)

13. "Duaon mein maanga tujhe Rab se,

Eid mubarak ho dil se sab se."

(I asked for you in my prayers to God,

Eid Mubarak from my heart to all.)

14. "Chand nikla hai aaj khushi lekar,

Eid ka jashn manao dil se sab bekhar."

(The moon rose today bringing joy,

Celebrate Eid with a carefree heart.)

15. "Har ghar mein hai roshni ka mela,

Eid ka din hai sabse pyara bela."

(Every home is lit with a festive glow,

Eid is the most beautiful time of all.)

16. "Khushiyan baant do sab ke saath,

Eid ka din hai pyar ki baat."

(Share happiness with everyone around,

Eid is a day of love profound.)

17. "Chandni raat aur Eid ka samaa,

Dil se dil tak pyar ka paigaam aa."

(A moonlit night and Eid’s charm,

A message of love from heart to heart.)

18. "Eid aayi hai phoolon ki baarat lekar,

Har dil ko khushi ka izhaar lekar."

(Eid arrived with a parade of flowers,

Bringing every heart the expression of joy.)

19. "Rab se dua hai yeh har baar,

Eid ho tera pyar aur izhaar."

(My prayer to God every time,

May Eid bring your love and rhyme.)

20. "Eid ka rang hai dilkash aur pyara,

Har pal ho tera khushi se dobara."

(Eid’s colour is charming and sweet,

May every moment bring joy complete.)

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.