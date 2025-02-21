Ramadan Timetable 2025: When is Ramadan 2025? Date and time, when does iftar start and sehri end

As the holy month of Ramadan (also spelled Ramzan/Ramzaan/Ramazan) approaches, moonsighting experts predict different starting dates that vary depending upon the regional declarations. This difference is nothing new as Muslims across the world depend on the sighting of the new or crescent moon that influences the starting date of each month of the Islamic lunar calendar, leading to possible variations even in Eid ul Fitr celebration dates worldwide. Ramadan Timetable 2025: Date and time for sehri and iftar in different countries.(Image by Amina utmankhil)

The moonsighting debate

The beginning of the eighth Islamic month, Shaban, was marked on Friday, January 31, 2025 in many Islamic and western countries. Traditionally, the crescent moon marking the start of Ramadan is expected to be sighted on the 29th day of Shaban, which falls on Friday, February 28. If the moon is visible, Ramadan will begin on March 1, 2025 in these countries.

However, some scholars and officials argue that the moon may not be visible in many locations, requiring Shaban to extend by one more day and pushing the start of Ramadan to March 2, 2025.

Regional differences in observing Ramadan

Many cities in the West have already published their Ramadan 2025 timetable based on a March 1 start, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s astronomical predictions. Countries like Morocco follow a stricter moonsighting approach, requiring a clear, naked-eye sighting of the crescent.

Ramadan 2025 Timetable for Saudi Arabia, as per IslamicFinder

Ramadan 2025 timetable for Saudi Arabia.(Image by IslamicFinder)

Ramadan 2025 Timetable for Birmingham, as per Stechford Mosque in Albert Road

Experts suggest that the moon will not be visible in Morocco on February 28 this year, meaning the country will likely begin fasting from March 2. The UK, where different communities follow varying interpretations, may also see differences in start dates based on which moonsighting criteria they choose to follow.

Ramadan 2025 timetable for Birmingham, UK. (Image by Stechford Mosque in Albert Road)

Ramadan 2025 Timetable for London, as per Al-Wahab Foundation

For Muslims in the UK and other multicultural regions, this discrepancy can be challenging as different communities may observe Ramadan and Eid on separate days. While some choose to follow Saudi Arabia’s official declaration, others prefer local moonsightings.

Ramadan 2025 timetable for London, UK.(Image by Al-Wahab Foundation)

Ramadan 2025 Timetable for UAE, as per IslamicFinder

The key to navigating these differences is understanding and respecting varying traditions while focusing on the spiritual essence of the holy month. The differences in the start of Ramadan will also affect the date of Eid ul Fitr, the festival marking the end of fasting.

Ramadan timetable for UAE.(Image by IslamicFinder)

Ramadan 2025 date for Germany, as per predictions

In Germany, Ramadan 2025 is predicted to begin on or around 28 February, with the end of the holy month anticipated around 30 March. One of the biggest challenges for Muslims there is the long fasting hours that last 17–18 hours and this makes iftar a highly anticipated moment.

German cities like Frankfurt and Cologne uphold traditions such as street iftars and mosque-organised gatherings while the Sehitlik Mosque in Berlin and the Berlin Mosque are some notable mosques where Taraweeh prayers are held.

Ramadan 2025 Timetable for US, as per IslamicFinder

In 2025, Ramadan is expected to begin in the United States at sundown during the evening of Friday, February 28, 2025. The holy month is expected to conclude with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, the celebration of which may begin after sundown on Sunday, March 30.

Ramadan 2025 timetable for the US.(Image by IslamicFinder)

If Ramadan starts on March 1, 2025, Eid is expected to be in these countries, including Saudi Arabia, on March 30, 2025. However, for those who start Ramadan on March 2, Eid will likely fall on March 31, 2025.

Ramadan 2025 date for Asia, Africa, Europe and America, as per astronomers

With just a few days left until the holy month begins, anticipation is building as Islamic countries plan to observe the crescent moon on Friday, February 28. According to Mohammad Odeh, Chairman of the International Astronomical Centre in Abu Dhabi, the crescent moon will be visible on February 28 through telescopes in West Asia, most of Africa and southern Europe, while large parts of the Americas may witness it with the naked eye.

Preparing for Ramadan

Regardless of the start date, the essential preparations remain the same where worshippers should plan their suhoor (pre-dawn meal) well in advance, ensuring that they complete their meal before fajr (the first prayer of the day). Spiritual readiness, including setting personal goals for prayer, fasting and charity, is crucial to making the most of Ramadan, no matter when it begins.

As the Islamic community anticipates the start of Ramadan, flexibility and unity remain important in embracing the diverse interpretations of moonsighting traditions. Whether fasting begins on March 1 or March 2, the month remains a sacred time of devotion, self-discipline, community spirit and universal brotherhood.