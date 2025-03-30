Eid Mubarak 2025: 90+ wishes, images, messages, status and quotes to share with friends and family on Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid Mubarak 2025: Eid, also known as Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr, is celebrated annually by Muslims around the globe. It is commemorated after the holy month of Ramadan ends, concluding a month of fasting from dawn to dusk. Eid is a celebration of unity, gratitude, and generosity. Eid Mubarak 2025: Celebrate the holy festival of Eid by sending our specially-curated wishes, images and greetings to your loved ones. (Image by Canva)

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Eid in 2025 with enthusiasm, here are some special wishes, images, greetings and more that you can share with them to spread joy on the day of the festival.

Eid Mubarak 2025: Eid greetings for family

1. Eid Mubarak! May your heart be filled with joy, your home with laughter, and your life with endless blessings.

2. Wishing you and your family a joyful and blessed Eid-ul-Fitr!

3. May Allah’s divine blessings bring you peace, happiness, and success. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak 2025. (Image by Canva)

4. On this special day, may all your prayers be answered. Eid Mubarak!

5. Eid Mubarak! May this Eid bring you closer to your loved ones and fill your life with happiness.

6. Wishing you a peaceful and prosperous Eid filled with love and joy.

7. May the magic of Eid bring you and your family health, wealth, and happiness. Eid Mubarak!

8. Eid Mubarak! May your life be as sweet as the Eid desserts you enjoy today.

9. May Allah’s mercy be with you today and always. Wishing you a blessed Eid!

10. May this Eid bring new hope, love, and a fresh start. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak 2025: Religious wishes

11. Eid Mubarak! May Allah accept your fasts, prayers, and good deeds.

12. May the spirit of Ramadan remain in our hearts all year long. Eid Mubarak!

13. May Allah grant you health, wealth, and prosperity on this blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid Mubarak 2025. (Image by Canva)

14. Eid Mubarak! May your faith be strengthened and your heart be filled with peace.

15. May Allah shower His countless blessings upon you and your family. Eid Mubarak!

16. Wishing you an Eid filled with barakah, joy, and endless mercy from Allah.

17. May this Eid be a reminder of Allah’s endless love and guidance.

18. Eid Mubarak! May your good deeds be accepted and your sins forgiven.

19. As we celebrate Eid, let us remember those in need and continue spreading kindness.

20. May your prayers be answered and your heart be at peace. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak 2025: Eid messages for friends

21. Eid Mubarak, my dear friend! May this Eid bring you joy, success, and prosperity.

22. To my wonderful friend, I wish you endless happiness and laughter this Eid.

23. Eid Mubarak! Let’s celebrate this joyous occasion with love and gratitude.

Eid Mubarak 2025. (Image by Canva)

24. May our bond of friendship continue to grow stronger with each Eid.

25. Wishing you an Eid filled with beautiful moments, delicious food, and cherished memories!

26. Eid Mubarak! May we always stand by each other in times of joy and hardship.

27. Sending you warm wishes and virtual hugs this Eid!

28. May your Eid be as fantastic and fun as you are, my friend!

29. Eid Mubarak! Here’s to another year of wonderful memories together.

30. I feel blessed to have a friend like you in my life. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak 2025: Greetings for loved ones

31. Eid Mubarak to my beloved family! May Allah bless our home with love and happiness.

32. Wishing my family an Eid filled with peace, prosperity, and endless joy.

33. Eid Mubarak! I am grateful to celebrate this beautiful occasion with you all.

Eid Mubarak 2025. (Image by Canva)

34. Sending my love and warmest wishes to my family on this blessed Eid.

35. May our home always be filled with laughter and love. Eid Mubarak!

36. Eid is extra special when spent with family. I am thankful for each of you!

37. May Allah continue to bless our family with unity and strength. Eid Mubarak!

38. Eid Mubarak! May this celebration bring us even closer as a family.

39. Having you as my family is the greatest blessing. Eid Mubarak!

40. I cherish every moment spent with you. Wishing my family an amazing Eid!

Eid Mubarak 2025: Wishes for colleagues

41. Eid Mubarak! Wishing you success, prosperity, and happiness in all you do.

42. May this Eid bring positive energy and new opportunities your way.

43. Wishing you and your family a blessed and peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid Mubarak 2025. (Image by Canva)

44. Eid Mubarak! May your hard work be rewarded with success and joy.

45. May this Eid inspire you to achieve all your goals with determination and faith.

46. Wishing you good health, happiness, and fulfilment this Eid.

47. Eid Mubarak! May your days be filled with laughter and productivity.

48. May Allah bless you with wisdom and endless opportunities. Eid Mubarak!

49. Enjoy the festivities and take time to recharge. Wishing you a wonderful Eid!

50. May this Eid bring peace and prosperity to your professional and personal life.

Eid Mubarak 2025: Eid wishes for kids

51. Eid Mubarak, little one! May your day be filled with sweets, joy, and laughter!

52. Wishing you an Eid full of fun, gifts, and yummy treats!

53. May this Eid bring you lots of happiness, my dear! Enjoy the celebrations!

Eid Mubarak 2025. (Image by Canva)

54. Eid Mubarak, my child! May you always be surrounded by love and joy.

55. I hope you receive lots of Eidi and even more happiness today!

56. Eid Mubarak! May Allah protect you and bless you always.

57. Keep smiling and spreading happiness! Wishing you a joyful Eid.

58. May your heart be as light as a feather and your Eid as bright as the moon!

59. Wishing you endless fun, play, and laughter on this beautiful Eid day!

60. Eid Mubarak! May your innocent prayers bring joy and blessings to the world.

Eid Mubarak 2025: Short and sweet wishes

61. Eid Mubarak! Wishing you love, laughter, and light.

62. May your Eid be as bright and beautiful as your smile!

63. Eid Mubarak! Celebrate, feast, and cherish every moment!

Eid Mubarak 2025. (Image by Canva)

64. Sending you warm wishes and lots of love on this special day!

65. May your home be filled with peace and happiness this Eid.

66. Eid Mubarak! Stay blessed and stay smiling.

67. Wishing you an Eid filled with love, laughter, and delicious treats!

68. May this Eid bring joy that lasts all year round. Eid Mubarak!

69. Enjoy the festivities, cherish the moments, and stay blessed. Eid Mubarak!

70. Eid Mubarak! May your day be filled with light, laughter, and love.

Eid Mubarak 2025: Heartwarming Eid status

71. Eid Mubarak! May your home be filled with joy, your heart with love, and your life with endless blessings! 🌙✨

72. Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and the warmth of family and friends. Eid Mubarak! 🕌💖

73. May this Eid bring you closer to your dreams and fill your life with happiness and success. Eid Mubarak! 🌟

74. Eid Mubarak! May Allah’s blessings shine upon you and your family today and always! 🌙💫

75. May your prayers be answered, your sacrifices be rewarded, and your heart be filled with peace. Eid Mubarak! 🕊️

76. Let’s celebrate this beautiful occasion with gratitude, kindness, and love. Eid Mubarak to you and your family! 🎉

77. Eid Mubarak! Wishing you a joyous celebration and a year ahead filled with prosperity and happiness! 💛

78. May the spirit of Eid bring you peace, happiness, and boundless joy. Eid Mubarak! 🌸🌙

79. Sending you warm wishes on this special day. May your Eid be as wonderful as you are! Eid Mubarak! 🌟💖

80. May your home be filled with the delicious aroma of Eid feasts and your heart with the sweetness of love. Eid Mubarak! 🍽️💫

81. As we celebrate this holy day, may we remember to spread love, kindness, and generosity. Eid Mubarak! 🤍

82. May your faith and devotion be rewarded, and may you be surrounded by endless blessings. Eid Mubarak! 🌙🙏

83. Eid Mubarak! Wishing you peace, love, and the happiest moments with your loved ones. 💕

84. This Eid, may your life be filled with happiness, your heart with love, and your soul with faith. Eid Mubarak! 🕌✨

85. May this Eid be a fresh start, bringing you prosperity, success, and everything you wish for. Eid Mubarak! 🌟

86. Eid Mubarak! Let’s rejoice in the blessings we have and pray for a world filled with love and peace. 🕊️💫

87. Wishing you a day of pure joy and a year full of blessings. Eid Mubarak to you and your family! 🎊

88. May this Eid remind us of the beauty of giving, the power of love, and the importance of faith. Eid Mubarak! 🤲✨

89. Eid Mubarak! Let’s cherish the moments that matter and celebrate this blessed day with grateful hearts. 🌸💛

90. From my heart to yours, wishing you love, laughter, and all the happiness in the world. Eid Mubarak! 🎉🌙

91. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones!🌙

Note to readers: this story contains AI-generated elements.