Step inside the world's only 'seven-star hotel' in Dubai, where every room is a two-storey suite; one night here costs…

Dubai's iconic Burj Al Arab is often referred to as the world's only "seven-star hotel," renowned for its opulent interiors, personalised service and ultra-luxury suites. Offering a glimpse inside the property, travel vlogger Lexie Alford shared a room tour on her May 12 Instagram post, showcasing what it's like to stay at the landmark hotel. (Also read: 'Feels more like a five-star hotel': Travel vlogger shares tour of Air India's First Class private suites at New Delhi )

Inside Dubai's Burj Al Arab In the video, Lexie began by saying, "I'm staying at the world's only seven-star hotel, so let's do a room tour. This is the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, and every single room here is actually a two-storey grand suite."

Describing the lavish interiors, she added, "Pretty much every accent you see is coated in real gold, and even the toiletries in the bathroom are full-sized Hermès bottles. It's so big in here. It just keeps going."

Lexie also highlighted the hotel's personalised service, saying, "Every room also comes with a dedicated 24-hour butler, and mine offered to fully unpack my suitcase and put everything away in the closet for me."