Step inside the world's only 'seven-star hotel' in Dubai, where every room is a two-storey suite; one night here costs…
Ever wondered what it's like to stay at Dubai's Burj Al Arab? Travel vlogger Lexie Alford shared a tour of the iconic hotel's lavish two-storey suite.
Dubai's iconic Burj Al Arab is often referred to as the world's only "seven-star hotel," renowned for its opulent interiors, personalised service and ultra-luxury suites. Offering a glimpse inside the property, travel vlogger Lexie Alford shared a room tour on her May 12 Instagram post, showcasing what it's like to stay at the landmark hotel. (Also read: 'Feels more like a five-star hotel': Travel vlogger shares tour of Air India's First Class private suites at New Delhi )
Inside Dubai's Burj Al Arab
In the video, Lexie began by saying, "I'm staying at the world's only seven-star hotel, so let's do a room tour. This is the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, and every single room here is actually a two-storey grand suite."
Describing the lavish interiors, she added, "Pretty much every accent you see is coated in real gold, and even the toiletries in the bathroom are full-sized Hermès bottles. It's so big in here. It just keeps going."
Lexie also highlighted the hotel's personalised service, saying, "Every room also comes with a dedicated 24-hour butler, and mine offered to fully unpack my suitcase and put everything away in the closet for me."
Gold interiors, private butler and luxury suites
She went on to showcase some of the suite's standout features. "Even the TV appears out of nowhere at the click of a button. I just got back from dinner and while I was gone, the butler made a bubble bath jacuzzi for me. Are you kidding me? I'm not completely out of my tax bracket. It's fine," she joked.
The luxury continued the next morning. "In the morning, the butlers came in through the separate kitchen entrance and laid out the most insane breakfast spread I have ever seen in my life," Lexie said before asking her followers, "So tell me, would you stay here?"
How much does a night at Burj Al Arab cost
According to the official Jumeirah Burj Al Arab website, room rates at the iconic hotel vary depending on the travel dates, suite category and availability, as the property follows dynamic pricing. Entry-level duplex suites typically start at around AED 4,700-5,000 per night (approximately ₹1.1 lakh- ₹1.2 lakh), while larger and more exclusive suites are priced significantly higher. Guests can check real-time rates and book their stay directly through the hotel's official website.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More