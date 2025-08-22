Gastroenterologist shares 10 breakfast combos for a Mediterranean diet, packed with health benefits

Did you know that following a Mediterranean diet can be highly beneficial for your overall wellbeing? Based on the traditional diet culture of people from Crete, Greece, and Southern Italy, the Mediterranean diet focuses on whole, minimally-processed plant-based foods and healthy fats like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, with extra virgin olive oil as the main source of fat. It includes sources of protein like fish, poultry, and dairy, which is eaten moderately, while red meat and sweets are consumed occasionally. It is packed with health benefits that reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Gastroenterologist shares 10 breakfast food combos that are packed with health benefits.(Pexel)

Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard and Stanford certified gastroenterologist who also trained at AIIMS, unveiled a list of 10 breakfast food combos based on the Mediterranean diet and shared their health benefits. Make a wholesome start to your day with these fibre-rich, minimally processed breakfast food options that are great for your gut and even help alleviate digestive issues like bloating and constipation.

Greek yogurt, fresh figs or berries, walnuts

Rich in probiotics and antioxidants from yogurt and berries, omega-3s from walnuts.

Supports bone health, heart health, digestion, and reduced inflammation.

Whole grain pita, hummus, sliced cucumber and tomato, olive oil drizzle

Loaded with plant protein, fibre from whole grain and fresh veggies, and healthy fats from olive oil.

Promotes heart health, digestive health, supports weight management and provides sustained energy.

Baked salmon, avocado, whole grain bread

High quality proteins, omega-3s, and monounsaturated fats from salmon and avocado, and fibre from whole grain bread.

Improved heart health, brain function and digestion, good for bones and muscles.

Shakshuka (poached eggs in tomato-pepper sauce), whole grain bread

Protein from eggs, potent antioxidants from lycopene rich tomatoes.

Anti-inflammatory benefits, improved digestion, reduced risk of heart disease and blood sugar.

Overnight oats (rolled oats + almond milk), chia seeds, fresh berries

Beta-glucan fibre from oats, vitamins, minerals and fibres from chia seeds and berries.

Lowers cholesterol, regulates blood sugar levels, aids digestion and weight management.

Labneh (strained yogurt), olive oil, za’atar, whole grain crackers or pita

Probiotics from labneh, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits from za’atar and olive oil, fibre from whole grains.

Supports gut health, bone strength, and heart health.

Vegetable omelette (spinach, onion, tomato, peppers), feta cheese, side of olives

Protein, healthy fats and antioxidants.

Supports heart health, strong bones, brain function and immunity.

Whole grain toast, mashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, basil

Fibre and healthy fats from whole grains and avocado, phytonutrients from tomatoes and basil.

Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits, promotes heart health and digestion.

Chickpea and veggie salad (tomato, cucumber, parsley, olive oil, lemon)

Rich in plant protein, fibre, and vitamin C.

Promotes digestive health, reduces cholesterol, and supports weight management.

Sardines on whole grain toast, squeeze of lemon

High quality protein, omega-3s, vitamin D and calcium.

Benefits heart and brain health, bone strength and weight management.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.