Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

AIIMs gastroenterologist shares top 8 breakfasts for healthy gut: South Indian sambhar, idli and coconut chutney to…

BySanya Panwar
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 09:44 am IST

Here are the best breakfast options for a healthy gut recommended by a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities.

Did you know popular south Indian breakfast items idli, sambhar, and coconut chutney actually offer various health benefits due to their ingredients and preparation method? In an August 15 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, as well as Harvard and Stanford Universities, said this 'traditional south Indian breakfast fuels gut bacteria'. Also read | AIIMs trained gut doctor shares top 7 foods for high blood pressure, iron deficiency for vegetarians and non-vegetarians

The fermentation process in idli batter can support gut health and promote a healthy gut microbiome.(Unsplash)
The fermentation process in idli batter can support gut health and promote a healthy gut microbiome.(Unsplash)

He also shared other gut-friendly and healthy breakfast options and wrote: “I am a board-certified gut doctor and here are 8 breakfasts I recommend to my patients for a healthy gut. Which of these do you already eat in your mornings?”

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH is a board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist. He trained at AIIMS (India), earned his MPH from the University of Texas, and completed fellowships in gastroenterology and hepatology at Harvard and advanced endoscopy at Stanford.

In his post, he listed 8 best breakfast options for a healthy gut and shared their benefits:

1. Greek yoghurt, berries and chia seeds

⦿ Probiotics plus antioxidants and Omega-3s

⦿ Supports microbe balance and reduces inflammation

2. Oatmeal, flaxseed, slightly green banana

⦿ Soluble fibre, prebiotics for good gut bacteria

⦿ Stabilizes blood sugar and improves stool consistency

3. Veggie omelette, multigrain toast

⦿ Lean protein, complex carbs and vitamins

⦿ Keeps you full, supports gut mobility and provides steady energy

4. Eggs, nitrate-free minimally processed chicken or turkey sausage, whole grin toast

⦿ Protein, healthy fats and fibre-rich carbs

⦿ Pair with avocado for an extra-nutrient boost

5. Idli with sambhar and coconut chutney

⦿ Fermented, fibre and plant protein

⦿ Traditional south Indian breakfast that fuels gut bacteria

6. Tofu scramble and sauteed veggies

⦿ Plant-based protein and phytonutrients

⦿ High in fibre and easy on digestion

7. Whole grain avocado toast

⦿ Fibre, healthy fats and resistant starch

⦿ Supports satiety and gut microbial diversity

8. Poha with vegetables and peanuts

⦿ Flattened rice, fibre and plant protein

⦿ Light, nutrient-dense and gut-friendly

He added, “For final tip: the best gut breakfasts include the 4 Ps. Protein, probiotics, prebiotics and polyphenols.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / AIIMs gastroenterologist shares top 8 breakfasts for healthy gut: South Indian sambhar, idli and coconut chutney to…
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On