AIIMs gastroenterologist shares top 8 breakfasts for healthy gut: South Indian sambhar, idli and coconut chutney to…

Did you know popular south Indian breakfast items idli, sambhar, and coconut chutney actually offer various health benefits due to their ingredients and preparation method? In an August 15 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, as well as Harvard and Stanford Universities, said this 'traditional south Indian breakfast fuels gut bacteria'. Also read | AIIMs trained gut doctor shares top 7 foods for high blood pressure, iron deficiency for vegetarians and non-vegetarians The fermentation process in idli batter can support gut health and promote a healthy gut microbiome.(Unsplash)

He also shared other gut-friendly and healthy breakfast options and wrote: “I am a board-certified gut doctor and here are 8 breakfasts I recommend to my patients for a healthy gut. Which of these do you already eat in your mornings?”

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH is a board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist. He trained at AIIMS (India), earned his MPH from the University of Texas, and completed fellowships in gastroenterology and hepatology at Harvard and advanced endoscopy at Stanford.

In his post, he listed 8 best breakfast options for a healthy gut and shared their benefits:

1. Greek yoghurt, berries and chia seeds

⦿ Probiotics plus antioxidants and Omega-3s

⦿ Supports microbe balance and reduces inflammation

2. Oatmeal, flaxseed, slightly green banana

⦿ Soluble fibre, prebiotics for good gut bacteria

⦿ Stabilizes blood sugar and improves stool consistency

3. Veggie omelette, multigrain toast

⦿ Lean protein, complex carbs and vitamins

⦿ Keeps you full, supports gut mobility and provides steady energy

4. Eggs, nitrate-free minimally processed chicken or turkey sausage, whole grin toast

⦿ Protein, healthy fats and fibre-rich carbs

⦿ Pair with avocado for an extra-nutrient boost

5. Idli with sambhar and coconut chutney

⦿ Fermented, fibre and plant protein

⦿ Traditional south Indian breakfast that fuels gut bacteria

6. Tofu scramble and sauteed veggies

⦿ Plant-based protein and phytonutrients

⦿ High in fibre and easy on digestion

7. Whole grain avocado toast

⦿ Fibre, healthy fats and resistant starch

⦿ Supports satiety and gut microbial diversity

8. Poha with vegetables and peanuts

⦿ Flattened rice, fibre and plant protein

⦿ Light, nutrient-dense and gut-friendly

He added, “For final tip: the best gut breakfasts include the 4 Ps. Protein, probiotics, prebiotics and polyphenols.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.