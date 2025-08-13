AIIMs trained gut doctor shares top 7 foods for high blood pressure, iron deficiency for vegetarians and non-vegetarians

In an August 12 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, as well as Harvard and Stanford Universities, shared foods and drinks recommended for various health conditions – from beetroot for high blood pressure to oats for diabetes. While oats are a good option because they're high in fibre, which can help regulate blood sugar levels, beetroot is a great choice due to its high nitrate content. Also read | Beetroot juice can do wonders for your heart, liver and more Beetroot can be a helpful addition to a diet aimed at managing high blood pressure due to its high nitrate content. (Shutterstock)

Foods that can help with various health conditions

Dr Sethi also pointed to chamomile tea, which is known for its calming effects, for managing anxiety, and blueberries for depression as they are packed with antioxidants and may help improve mood.

He also differentiated between red meat and lentils as he best sources of iron for anemia, catering to different dietary preferences, and concluded by recommending turmeric for back pain, highlighting its anti-inflammatory properties. Incorporating these foods into your diet can be a great way to support overall health and manage specific conditions.

Best food to manage high BP, anxiety and more

In the video he posted, Dr Sethi said:

• The best food for high blood pressure is beetroot.

• The best food for diabetes is oats.

• The best food for anxiety is chamomile tea.

• The best food for depression is blueberries.

• The best food for iron deficiency anemia is red meat.

• The best plant-based food for iron deficiency anemia is lentils.

• The best food for back pain is turmeric.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH is a board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist. He trained at AIIMS (India), earned his MPH from the University of Texas, and completed fellowships in gastroenterology and hepatology at Harvard and advanced endoscopy at Stanford.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.