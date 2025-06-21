International Yoga Day 2025: Psychiatrist shares how to manage anxiety and depression with yoga, trainer suggests tips

International Yoga Day 2025: According to Harvard Medical School, yoga can increase production of endorphins, reduce stress and elevate GABA (a chemical associated with decreased anxiety). What is it about yoga that makes it such a great tool for anxiety? And is it possible to optimise your yoga session to not just reduce anxiety, but also manage depression? Also read | Yoga Day 2025: Shavasana to baddha konasana, 8 best asanas for PCOS International Yoga Day 2025: Yoga has a huge impact on mental health. Here is how to make the most of yoga for mental health. (Freepik)

To get some clarity, we asked Dr Sakshe Jain, consultant psychiatrist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune and Prerna Khetrapal, Pilates and yoga trainer, and founder, Kaizen. Whether you're a beginner looking to reap some of these mental health benefits or an experienced yogi trying to find peace, these tips can help you feel your best.

Why is yoga good for anxiety and depression?

Dr Jain said 'yoga has emerged as a powerful and holistic tool in managing anxiety and depression', offering both physical and emotional relief through a blend of mindful movement, breath control, and meditation. She said: “Unlike conventional treatments that often focus solely on symptom suppression, yoga addresses the root of mental unrest by calming the nervous system, improving self-awareness, and fostering inner balance.”

According to Dr Jain, regular yoga practice also boosts serotonin and endorphin levels, which are natural mood enhancers, making it especially beneficial for those struggling with fatigue and low motivation associated with depression. Moreover, the meditative aspect of yoga cultivates mindfulness, helping individuals break free from cycles of overthinking and emotional overwhelm, Dr Jain said.

"Research supports these benefits, with studies showing improvements in sleep quality, reduced cortisol levels, and decreased symptoms of anxiety and depression among consistent practitioners," she said and added that while yoga is not a replacement for medical or psychological treatment in severe cases, 'it serves as a valuable complementary therapy that enhances emotional resilience and promotes long-term mental well-being'. “In a fast-paced world marked by constant stress, yoga offers a safe and sustainable path to mental clarity and inner peace,” Dr Jain said.

How to use yoga to calm anxiety?

She added that practices like pranayama (breathwork) help regulate the breath, reducing stress hormone levels and activating the parasympathetic nervous system to induce a state of relaxation. Dr Jain said: “Gentle asanas such as Child’s Pose, Cobra Pose, and Legs-Up-the-Wall have a grounding effect, easing physical tension while uplifting mood.”

Prerna further said, “As someone who has dedicated their life to holistic wellness, I’ve seen firsthand how yoga can be a transformative tool in managing anxiety and depression. Yoga isn’t just about movement — it's about coming home to yourself. Through breathwork (pranayama), mindful movement, and meditation, yoga helps regulate the nervous system, reduce cortisol levels, and improve emotional resilience.”

The more yoga you do, the more of a long-term improvement you'll see, as Prerna said 'consistent practice fosters greater self-awareness, emotional balance, and a deeper sense of peace'.

She explained, “In my work, I incorporate practices like Flow Yoga and Shirodhara Yoga to help individuals reconnect with their inner stillness and create space for healing. The beauty of yoga lies in its ability to gently guide you out of a reactive mind and into the present moment, where anxiety cannot thrive. Over time, this consistent practice fosters greater self-awareness, emotional balance, and a deeper sense of peace. Yoga doesn't offer a quick fix — but it provides the tools to reclaim your mental and emotional wellbeing with grace and intention.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.