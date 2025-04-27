Feeling overwhelmed? Therapist breaks down simple practices to help you find emotional balance
In today's fast-paced world, emotional balance often feels elusive. Between professional demands, personal responsibilities and a digital culture that rarely pauses, many individuals find themselves emotionally reactive rather than responsive. Yet, the path to equilibrium may lie not in dramatic changes but in simple, consistent and mindful practices. (Also read: Doctor shares what to eat for mental health and what to avoid: ‘Eating processed foods can worsen your mental health’ )
Esha Bhardwaj, Emotional Wellness Coach and NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) Therapist shared with HT Lifestyle, “I have witnessed the profound impact of gentle awareness techniques in restoring emotional clarity. Emotional balance is not about eliminating emotions, it's about learning to navigate them with presence, precision and compassion.”
Esha further shared some simple techniques to find emotional balance:
1. Breath anchoring for grounding
One of the most accessible yet transformative tools is breathwork. Taking one conscious minute to slow the breathing, place a hand on the chest, and say silently, "I am here, I am safe," can calm the nervous system and gently rewire the stress response. When repeated regularly, this practice becomes an internal anchor.
2. Reflective language shifts
How we speak to ourselves influences how we feel. Instead of saying, "I'm anxious," shifting to "I'm experiencing a moment of anxiety" helps separate identity from emotion. NLP teaches that language patterns shape thought patterns, and this small reframe promotes resilience and emotional regulation.
3. The mirror intention ritual
Standing in front of a mirror each morning and affirming, "I choose to support myself today," may seem simple, but it imprints a message of self-trust in the subconscious mind. When repeated with consistency, this becomes a gentle reminder that self-care begins from within.
4. Emotional check-in points
Set an hourly or mid-day reminder to pause and ask: "What am I feeling right now, and what might I need?" This creates space between stimulus and response, transforming impulsive reactions into conscious choices.
"Mindful moments don't require perfect silence or extended retreats. They thrive in the everyday, in how we breathe through discomfort, reframe our thoughts, and reconnect to ourselves. Emotional balance is cultivated, not commanded, and it begins with a simple, soulful presence," says Esha.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
