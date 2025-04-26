6 advice that can ruin steady relationships: Therapist shares

A steady relationship demands loyalty, understanding, effort and a lot of love. It requires patience and understanding each other, and embracing the changes. However, when we believe in a certain set of advice in relationships and try to force it into our relationship with our partner, it can affect the uniqueness of what we share with the one we love. Also read | Relationship tips: 4 must-do practices for couples to cultivate lasting love and happiness A healthy relationship requires patience and understanding each other and embracing the changes.(Shutterstock)

On April 17, Relationship coach and therapist Quentin Goyetche Decamp shared a list of advice that can ruin a steady relationship.

1. Healthy couples are always happy and connected:

That’s not true. Healthy couples may not be always happy and connected with each other. But healthy couples know how to put in the effort in understanding each other and resolving conflicts to find the happiness in their relationship. Sometimes showing up for each other is all that we can do for our partner.

2. The right person will know how to love you right away:

The right person is the one who is willing to learn about you and knows how to love you to heal you and make you love yourself. No one can love us right away – love takes a lot of effort and work. The right person is the one who is willing to put on that work.

3. You need to break up to break a toxic cycle:

No, you do not need to break up. But what you do need is a sustainable approach, the sense of owning your mistakes and learning from it to never make it again in your present relationship.

4. You need to know yourself completely before being in a relationship:

We are always going through changes and rebuilding ourselves. It's not possible to stick to an identity to fall in love. But we can reconnect with our authentic selves and be the best versions of ourselves when we fall in love.

5. The right person will always make you their priority:

The right person will make you a priority in times when they can give you their unwavering attention. But all the other times, they will make themselves their priority.

6. You need to be completely healed before being in a relationship:

You need to be healed enough to seek and allow a relationship that is healthy for you. Time does the rest of the job and helps you heal further.

