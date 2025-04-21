How to build a secure relationship? Relationship coach shares tips

A healthy relationship demands loyalty, trust, efforts and a lot of understanding. To build a secure relationship, the partners need to keep putting in efforts in understanding each other and embracing changes. On April 19, relationship coach Bambie Blom shared a post and wrote, “Emotional availability: curiosity about your inner world and eagerness to invite you into theirs. Choose a partner actively committed to your bond—a person willing and able to invest in your relationship.” To build a secure relationship, the partners need to keep putting in efforts in understanding each other and embracing changes.

Bambie Blom further shared tips on how we can build a secure relationship:

Self-soothing:

Instead of acting on every trigger in a relationship, we should learn to sit with our emotions and address them in a healthy manner.

Prioritising emotionally safe bonds:

Instead of going for emotional bonds that drain our energy, we should prioritise partners who are intentional, safe and emotionally available.

Creating a stable presence:

Instead of opting for the hot and cold treatment, we should try to create a stable and secure presence in our relationships.

Showing up for them:

While some relationships rely on big show off of emotions with grand gestures and expensive gifts, the secret recipe of a healthy relationship is all about showing up for them when they need us.

Be emotionally available in a relationship.

Embracing conflict:

Conflicts can be a healthy way of embracing change in your partner and learning more about their perspectives, opinions and the way they see things.

Belonging in their reality:

A healthy partner likes to participate in our reality and also are willing to invite us to theirs. This helps in securing and strengthening the emotional bond.

Effort, energy and time:

It is essential to pour in efforts, energy and time to be part of each other’s lives. This can help in understanding each other better and knowing that the emotional bond shared is indeed special.

Emotional availability:

Being emotionally available and choosing an emotionally available partner can help in creating a secure bond faster.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.