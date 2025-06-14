Is a vegetarian diet best for your gut? Doctor reveals 'most powerful tools to build and maintain healthy gut ecosystem'

With all the chatter around gut health, you probably already know that having a healthy gut can impact a slew of factors regarding your body and how it functions. A healthy gut has a good balance of various types of bacteria that aid in digestion, help the immune system function properly, and even influence your mood. Also read | 6 healthy food swaps to support good gut health: Alternatives to white bread, ice creams, sugary beverages and more A vegetarian diet tends to increase beneficial bacteria, which are associated with improved gut health and immune function. (Freepik)

But did you know why a plant-based or vegetarian diet can be beneficial for gut health? It is due to its high fibre content, which promotes the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and supports a healthy gut microbiome. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sunil Havannavar, senior consultant, internal medicine, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur shared some ways in which a plant-based diet can benefit gut health.

He said, “It is widely known that vegetables are important for good gut health, which has implications for overall physical and psychological health. They are naturally high in fibre and prebiotics, including inulin and fructooligosaccharides (FOS), which feed the friendlybacteria in your tummy.”

Benefits of a vegetarian diet for gut health

Dr Havannavar added, “These 'good' bacteria are critical for proper digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune regulation. A diet rich in dietary fibre helps support healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and promotes regularity and a healthy stool consistency.”

Dr Havannavar said, “Vegetables are high in polyphenols, plant-based compounds that are potent antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, which also help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the lining of the gut. These polyphenols stifle the growth of bad bacteria, and good bacteria flourish, resulting in a balanced, robust gut,” and added, “Plus, all that water in veggies such as cucumber, tomatoes, and leafy greens will keep you hydrated and help you get even more of the nutrients you need.”

Powerful tools to build and maintain a healthy gut

Dr Havannavar said some vegetables are good sources of vital minerals like potassium and magnesium, which are responsible in various ways for muscle contraction, including in the muscles of the gut: “These minerals aid in good gut motility and prevent problems like cramps or constipation. In general, eating a diversified diet with lots and lots of different veggies is one of the most powerful tools to build and maintain a healthy gut ecosystem.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.