AIIMS trained doctor lists 5 fermented drinks that improve gastrointestinal health: ‘Is kombucha good for your gut?’

Lightly fermented drinks like buttermilk and kombucha are not just trendy but are scientifically proven to offer powerful gut health benefits. They are excellent in promoting gut health by introducing beneficial probiotics, including good bacteria and yeast, and enzymes to aid digestion and overall well-being. AIIMS gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi reveals the surprising gut-healing powers of five fermented drinks that can transform your digestive health. Kombucha is a trendy beverage packed with health benefits that aid in digestion.(Unsplash)

Kefir

Kefir is a fermented milk beverage that is one of the most probiotic rich drinks on the planet with more than 30 different probiotic strains that help in gut microbiome diversity. Besides these probiotics, kefir also contains biopeptides and other bioactive compounds that modulate gut microbiome, reduce inflammation, and potentially alleviate gastrointestinal issues.

Buttermilk or chaas

This creamy, tangy traditional drink is loaded with probiotics that aid digestion and balances gut microbiome. It is rich in lactococcus lactis, a key component in the fermentation process of buttermilk lending it the signature tangy flavour, helps break down lactose, making it easily digestible. Buttermilk also helps prevent digestive issues like constipation and diarrhea and even helps manage conditions like IBS.

Kombucha

Fermented tea or kombucha is rich in probiotics that are beneficial for gut health. It is a fermented and slightly fizzy drink loaded with organic acids and live microbes, which helps feed and increase beneficial gut bacteria and decrease harmful ones. Apart from helping in digestion, kombucha is also rich in antioxidants and polyphenols making it beneficial in weight loss, reducing inflammation, boosting immunity, heart health and fighting the risk of cancer.

Miso Broth

Derived from fermented soybeans, miso broth is a traditional Japanese dish which can be a great addition to your diet due to its probiotic and prebiotic content. Probiotics are helpful bacteria that support gut microbiome and prebiotics act as food for these bacteria aiding their growth and activity. Miso broth also supports healthy gut lining, reduces inflammation and bloating, strengthens the immune system and detoxifies the body.

Pickle brine

Raw fermented pickle brine from unpasteurized pickles is rich in probiotics that help restore balance to the gut microbiome. It is rich in lactobacillus and organic acids that improve digestion, aid nutrient absorption, and can potentially contribute to better mood. Dr. Sethi however warns to avoid pickles preserved in vinegar due to their high salt content, and because they are linked to long-term gastric cancer risk.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.