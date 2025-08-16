Hepatologist reveals truth about kombucha: ‘If brewed in unhygienic conditions it can cause…’

By incorporating probiotic-rich fermented foods into your diet, you may experience improved digestive health and overall well-being. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chetan Kalal, consultant hepatologist and transplant physician at Saifee Hospital, said, “For generations, Indian kitchens have quietly celebrated the art of fermentation — from the tangy bite of kanji to the comforting creaminess of homemade dahi.” Also read | How to brew your kombucha just right Love drinking kombucha? While fermented foods and kombucha may offer potential health benefits, it's essential to know that kombucha can be contaminated if not prepared properly. (Freepik)

Dr Kalal added that kombucha, a fizzy fermented tea, has bubbled its way into cafés, health stores, and Instagram feeds – but behind the trend, what does science really say?

The science behind kombucha

Dr Kalal explained, “Kombucha is brewed by fermenting sweetened tea with a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY). This process produces probiotics, organic acids, and tea polyphenols. Probiotics help maintain a healthy gut microbiome, which is vital for digestion, nutrient absorption, immune balance, and even mood regulation through the gut-brain axis. Organic acids can discourage harmful bacteria, while tea antioxidants help reduce oxidative stress. These benefits aren’t exclusive to kombucha.”

He added, “Research — including a 2021 Nature study — shows that regularly consuming a variety of fermented foods such as kefir, kimchi, miso, sauerkraut, and our own curd can increase gut microbial diversity, a marker of resilience and overall well-being.”

What to watch out for when having kombucha

According to Dr Kalal, 'kombucha isn’t a magic potion'. He said: “It is mildly acidic, contains residual sugar and caffeine, and — if brewed in unhygienic conditions — can cause health risks. People with weakened immunity, chronic liver disease, or those who are pregnant should seek medical advice before adding it to their diet. While early evidence is promising, most studies remain small, and more robust research is needed.”

The bottom line

According to Dr Kalal, when prepared safely and enjoyed in moderation, 'kombucha and other fermented foods can be a valuable addition to a balanced, fibre-rich diet'. “They won’t replace healthy eating habits — but, much like in traditional Indian households, they can quietly complement them for years to come,” he concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.