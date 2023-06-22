Amazing health benefits of fermented foods and ways to incorporate them into your diet

Fermented foods have been consumed for centuries and are gaining recognition for their numerous health benefits. The process of fermentation involves the breakdown of sugars by bacteria and yeasts, resulting in the production of beneficial compounds. From improved digestion to enhanced nutrient absorption, fermented foods offer a range of advantages. Let's delve into the science behind fermentation and provide practical tips on incorporating these nutritional powerhouses into your daily diet for a healthier and happier you. Get ready to embark on a journey of delicious flavours and optimal well-being through the wonders of fermentation. (Also read: What is fermented rice; know its benefits from nutritionist ) From improved digestion to enhanced nutrient absorption, fermented foods offer a range of advantages.(Freepik )

"During fermentation food components, such as carbohydrates eg- glucose, are processed into organic acids, gases, alcohol, and other substances by the action of yeast and other microorganisms. Fermented foods have an interesting and distinctive flavour, aroma, texture, and appearance. More people are becoming aware of the potential nutritional and other health benefits of fermented foods. A traditional method of food preservation known as fermentation not only extends the shelf life of the food but also improves its nutritional content by making nutrients more bioavailable," says Azhar Ali Sayed, Holistic Health Coach and Author of "Eat your cake, lose your weight".

He added, "Fermentation affects the immune system and gut flora, which helps prevent inflammation, which can cause everything from cancer to diabetes to stomach problems to neurodegenerative illnesses. Vegetables, fruits, cereals, dairy products, meat, fish, eggs, legumes, nuts, and seeds are just a few of the numerous things that can be fermented. Because fermented foods are frequently high in prebiotics and probiotics, they have considerable health benefits."

Health benefits of fermented foods and tips to incorporate them into your diet

Azhar Ali Sayed further shared with HT Lifestyle the health benefits of incorporating fermented foods into your diet and provide practical tips on how to enjoy them in delicious and creative ways.

1. The majority of fermented foods provide bacteria that may have probiotic properties. These bacteria may enhance digestive health, balance out the bacteria in your stomach, and May treat any digestive issues.

2. Some of the natural sugars and starches in meals are broken down by certain bacteria, which makes the food simpler to digest.

3. Some nutrients become more bioavailable through fermentation, making them easier for our system to absorb. This is due to the possibility that certain natural substances, such as the phytic acid present in legumes like soybeans, may prevent us from absorbing certain nutrients like iron and zinc. These "anti-nutrients" are eliminated during fermentation, allowing us to easily access their nutritional content.

4. Certain bacterial strains found in fermented foods influence the production of cortisol and minimise physical symptoms of stress and anxiety.

"Fermented foods like yogurt, cheese, pickles, sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir, kombucha, miso, tempeh etc can be easily incorporated into our diets as they are widely available in Indian homes and supermarkets. The majority of people don't have any problems with fermented foods however certain people including those who are histamine intolerant should avoid them. Furthermore, you can encounter symptoms like bloating and flatulence if you have never eaten fermented foods before. Also, Someone who is seriously unwell or immune-compromised should be introduced to fermented foods with caution," concludes Azhar.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter