World Blood Donor Day: Surprising health benefits of donating blood

Blood donation is a noble and selfless act that can helps save millions of lives. However, donating blood can also come with its own set of benefits for donors. Donating blood can help reduce excess iron levels in the blood thereby preventing hemochromatosis, a condition which can increase risk of cardiovascular diseases including heart attack and stroke. The act may also provide psychological benefits to the donor. Before blood donation, people need to undergo screening processes for blood pressure, haemoglobin levels, and overall health assessment. This can help with early detection of certain health conditions, such as anaemia or infectious diseases, which may otherwise go unnoticed. Donating blood can help reduce excess iron levels in the blood thereby preventing hemochromatosis, a condition which can increase risk of cardiovascular diseases including heart attack and stroke. (Freepik)

World Blood Donar Day is observed annually on June 14. The day was first recognised in 2004 by four international organizations including World Health Organization (WHO), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Federation of Blood Donor Organizations (IFBDO) and the International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT). The idea was to raise awareness about the need for safe blood and blood products, and to express gratitude for blood donors for their voluntary and life-saving gift.

Benefits of blood donation

"Blood donations are a lifeline for countless individuals in need, and their impact goes far beyond saving lives. There are profound benefits of donating blood. Not only does it provide essential support to patients undergoing surgeries, cancer treatments, and emergencies, but it also holds significant advantages for the donors themselves. Regular blood donation helps maintain healthy iron levels in the body, reducing the risk of conditions like hemochromatosis. It can also serve as a health check, as each donated unit undergoes rigorous testing for infectious diseases, ensuring the donor's well-being. Moreover, the act of donating blood fosters a sense of community and altruism, offering donors a fulfilling experience and the knowledge that they have made a positive impact on someone's life. Blood donations form the foundation of a reliable and sustainable blood supply, ensuring that hospitals can meet the needs of patients. It is through the selfless act of donating blood that we can collectively create a healthier and more compassionate world," says Dr Girish C J, Consultant & HOD. Narayana Hrudayalaya Blood Centre, Narayana Health City, Bengaluru.

"Blood donation is one of the most selfless acts that a person can perform as it has the power to save lives. Regular blood donation has been linked to several potential health benefits. For example, it may help reduce the risk of certain diseases especially cardiovascular disease, as well as reduces levels of iron in the body. Donating blood can also stimulate the production of new blood cells, which can have positive effects on overall health and well-being. Additionally, by undergoing regular blood tests before each donation, a person will be able to stay up-to-date on your own body's health status. Regular blood donation helps to maintain the blood supply chain, which is crucial for emergency situations, surgeries, and treating chronic illnesses. Without regular donors, the blood supply could become dangerously low, putting many lives at risk," says Dr Kalpana Velaskar, Senior Consultant & Head Transfusion Medicine, NH SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai.