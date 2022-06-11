World Blood Donor Day: Is donating blood post Covid vaccination safe? Expert busts common myths

Donating blood has many benefits for one's emotional and physical health, preventing your from serious diseases and boosting emotional well being. It is also essential to save lives. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, blood donation drive across the world suffered badly as people remained indoors. People also believed that donating blood post Covid vaccination could hamper their or the recipient's health. World Blood Donor Day is observed annually on June 14 and every year countries around the world celebrate this day to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood.

As Covid-19 is still around and booster vaccine drive is on, Dr. Pankaj Bhardwaj, MD, MAMS, AIIMS Jodhpur debunks myths related to donating blood after getting a Covid-19 jab.

Myth: Blood donation hampers the health of the donor if he or she got Covid-19 vaccine recently

Fact: According to American Red cross society, donating blood is completely fine after getting jabbed with Covid-19 vaccine but there are few important things that one should keep in mind. The name of the vaccine manufacturer is a must to provide while donating blood. Although Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V all the vaccines are safe for donating blood after the jab. As long as one is feeling okay during the time of blood donation, it is fine.

Myth: The recipient might get certain illness if he or she receives blood from a donor who has recently got his or her vaccination

Fact: Safety of blood transfusion depends on how the process is performed. Getting vaccinated only provides immunity against the disease – vaccination is crucial and receiving blood from a vaccinated person do not result in any sickness of the recipient.

Myth: Giving blood after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine reduces a donor’s protection from the virus

Fact: Donating blood after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine does not reduce a donor’s protection from the virus. Similar to other vaccines such as measles, mumps or influenza, the Covid-19 vaccine is designed to generate an immune response to help protect an individual from illness. A donor’s immune response is not impacted by giving blood.

Myth: There’s should be a mandatory deferral time for blood donation after getting jabbed

Fact: There’s no blood donation deferral time if someone receives a Covid-19 vaccine. However, the eligibility to donate blood is determined by an expert basis the health condition and in some cases, a donor who is just jabbed with any of the Covid-19 vaccine, be it Covaxin or Sputnik V or Covishield, might have to wait for a few days if some of the mild symptoms are seen after the vaccination.