A heart attack was known as an old man’s disease as it was rare to see people younger than 40 years getting heart attacks, which is now a worrisome trend as increasing number of youngsters in the age group 30-40 are suffering from heart attacks. According to health experts, this is seen owing to stress, a sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical activity and lack of sleep that can take a toll on the heart. 4 reasons why heart attacks are growing among the young population (Photo by Tim Marshall on Unsplash)

Incidence of high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol levels in younger population is increasing. Bad habits like smoking, tobacco use, substance abuse, etc are contributing further so, following a well-balanced lifestyle to keep heart problems at bay is crucial.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, highlighted 4 other reasons behind heart attacks in youngsters -

• Diabetes: High blood sugar levels damage your blood vessels leading to fat deposition in the arteries and causing blockages ( atherosclerosis).

• Hypertension is known to thicken the heart muscles, making the heart work harder and raising the chances of a heart attack.

• Obesity: Being overweight or obese can be harmful to the heart. Fat accumulation is seen in youngsters due to eating and drinking alcohol and erratic sleep schedule. It is better to reduce weight and save the heart.

• Smoking: Cigarettes and vaping are some of the significant risk factors leading to a heart attacks in young adults. Did you know? Chemicals present in cigarette smoke cause thickening and clotting of the blood inside arteries.

Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre advised, “It will be imperative for each and every one to stay healthy and adopt heart-friendly habits. Try to exercise daily and do any activity of your choice for at least 30 minutes, eat a nutritious diet and avoid junk, oily, processed and canned food, and reduce the salt intake. It is the need of the hour to check blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels from time to time as suggested by the doctor. Do not skip your diabetes and blood pressure medication. Stay stress-free by doing Yoga or meditation and go for cardiac screening as per the doctor’s suggestion.”