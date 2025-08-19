AIIMS, Harvard gastroenterologist shares 8 toxic everyday items harming gut, overall health: Scented candles, detergent

Everyday items we use in our kitchens and homes may be quietly harming our gut and overall health, warns Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford. Scented candles and air fresheners contain phthalates and VOCS (volatile organic compounds) linked to hormone disruption and inflammation.(Unsplash)

In an August 19 Instagram post, he listed 8 items that are found in our home, including non-stick pans, scented candles, scented washing detergents, and more items, and why he would avoid them. Supported by research, he offered simple swaps that could reduce long-term risks and improve overall well-being.

8 everyday items that are toxic and their swaps

Sharing the list, Dr Sethi wrote, “I'm a stomach doctor and these are 8 everyday toxins I'd ditch asap.” Let's find out the items he listed in his Instagram post, why they are toxic, and what you should swap them with:

1. Scratched or chipped nonstick pans (Teflon/PTFE)

If it's damaged, it's done. Teflon can release microplastics and toxic fumes, especially at high heat.

Swap it with: Switch to ceramic, cast iron, or stainless steel.

2. Artificial sweeteners (especially aspartame, sucralose)

They mess with your gut bacteria, blood sugar, and appetite signals. Linked to glucose intolerance and microbiome shifts.

Swap it with: Monk fruit (pure), stevia (pure), or real fruit.

3. Plastic water bottles (especially in heat)

BPA and even BPA-free plastics can leach hormones, disrupting chemicals, especially in warm temperatures.

Swap it with: Stainless steel or glass.

4. Ultra-processed packaged foods

Most ultra-processed packaged foods contain seed oils, preservatives, gums, and emulsifiers, all known to disrupt gut health and metabolism.

Swap it with: Whole, recognisable ingredients. If it has more than 5+ unpronounceable ingredients, pass.

5. Scented candles and air fresheners

Scented candles and air fresheners contain phthalates and VOCS (volatile organic compounds) linked to hormone disruption and inflammation.

Swap it with: Beeswax candles, essential oil diffusers, or just ventilation.

6. Deli meats with preservatives (nitrites/nitrates)

Processed meats are often packed with sodium nitrite, nitrate, and other preservatives linked to gut inflammation, microbiome disruption, and even colorectal cancer risk.

Swap it with: Freshly cooked meats.

7. Antibacterial soaps with triclosan

Antibacterial soaps with triclosan kill good and bad bacteria alike. It can harm your skin barrier, and yes, your gut may feel it too.

Swap it with: Plain soap and water.

8. Fragrance-loaded laundry detergents and dryer sheets

Fragrance-loaded laundry detergents and dryer sheets are packed with phthalates and synthetic chemicals that cling to your clothes and your skin. It can disrupt hormones and irritate sensitive systems over time.

Swap it with: Fragrance-free or wool dryer balls with essential oil.

Lastly, the gastroenterologist suggested, “You don't need to fear everything. But reducing your toxic load is one of the easiest ways to support your gut, brain, and hormones.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.