Fitness coach suggests 5 superfoods to power your brain, improve immunity, repair muscles and support overall health

Egg yolk is highly nutritious.( Unsplash)

Superfoods are often on the diet radar of fitness enthusiasts as they support better performance, faster recovery, and overall wellbeing. They further target specific functions, from sleep support, muscle repair, to better immunity. Fitness coach Dan Go, who frequently shares weight loss and nutrition tips on his Instagram, listed out the 5 superfoods that he added to his diet.

Here are the top 5 superfoods the fitness coach shared:

Eggs

Eggs are highly nutritious.(Shutterstock)

With an interesting analogy, the fitness coach explained why eggs are on his list. He said, “Number one is eggs, nature's multi-vitamin. Eggs are packed with nearly every essential vitamin and mineral, especially in the yolk. Think of eggs as the nutritional Swiss army knife, fast, cheap and ridiculously complete.”



2. Blueberries

Blueberries are brain-healthy.(Pexels)



He recommended this popular berry as it is brain-healthy, supporting essential cognitive functions. Dan added, “These are brain fuel. These tiny little powerhouses are loaded with flavonoids and anthocyanins, and they help protect the brain and boost memory, and also they taste delicious.”

3. Salmon

Salmon is good for muscle recovery.(Milk Street via AP)

While the previous superfoods covered essentials like supporting brain health and micronutrient vitamins, salmon addresses muscle needs. Dan shared, "Number three is salmon for recovery. Salmon's like the muscle whisperer, high-quality protein plus omega threes will help you reduce soreness, improve recovery, and have you limping a little bit less after leg day.”

4. Kiwis

Kiwi helps you to sleep better, (Pixabay)

Ticking off all the checkboxes of good health with the nutritional properties of the earlier superfoods, kiwi supports one of the foundational prerequisites for well-being: sleep. Dan elaborated, “Kiwis are for upgrading your sleep. They are high in serotonin and boost melatonin naturally. Studies actually show that eating two kiwis before bed can improve your sleep quality. Basically they are like nature's melatonin gummy but healthier.”

5. Broccoli

Broccoli is loaded with antioxidants.(Shutterstock)

No conversation about health is complete without immunity. Broccoli, being a nutritional powerhouse, helps enhance immunity. The fitness coach commented,“Broccoli is your anti-inflammatory bodyguard. They are loaded with antioxidants, sulforaphane, and quercetin. This green machine detoxifies and defends you like a pro. Eat it for immune support, longevity and fewer sick days.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.