The secret to healthy life is hiding in our kitchens: Expert shares 5 superfoods for daily diet

Before getting swept away by the latest wellness trends circulating on the Internet, it's worth revisiting the traditional superfoods that have always been a part of our Indian kitchens. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nikhil Kapur, sports nutritionist, founder-director, Atmantan Wellness Centre said, "Long before global wellness trends introduced exotic ingredients like sea moss and açaí, Indian households, run by generational wisdom, relied on humble superfoods found in our grandmothers' kitchens." Also read | 5 superfoods that you must include in your diet today: Kanji to sweet potato, wellness coach reveals

Nikhil Kapur further shared a list of 5 superfoods that are easily available in our kitchens, and how they can boost overall wellbeing:

1. Turmeric

It’s interesting how a pinch of turmeric, something we add to nearly every meal in our Indian households, continues to hold its place in modern wellness. Curcumin, a key compound in turmeric, does more than just reduce inflammation. It helps regulate mood-related neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and dopamine, while also supporting brain adaptability and gut microbial balance. The way we use it in Indian cooking isn’t incidental; it’s an age-old method of increasing its absorption and therapeutic value.

2. Ghee

Ghee has often been overlooked in conversations about healthy fats, but it remains one of the most nourishing foods we can incorporate into our diets. It supports gut repair, improves the absorption of fat-soluble nutrients, and provides a clean, steady source of energy. What is also overlooked is ghee’s role in muscle recovery. Thanks to its butyric acid content and anti-inflammatory properties, ghee can support tissue repair, especially after physical exertion or during periods of healing.

Ghee is loaded with healthy fats.

3. Moringa

This is one of the most generous plants we have access to. Moringa supports various aspects of health, including blood sugar regulation, liver health, and mental clarity. It’s what you could call an ‘intelligent green’ offering, with adaptogenic benefits that reduce inflammation in the body and brain. We have always used moringa leaves in dals and broths, and science now confirms how effective that simple inclusion can be for everyday resilience.

4. Amla

Amla has been used for centuries to build immunity, but its benefits go far deeper. It helps regulate digestion, supports the gut microbiota, and reduces oxidative stress in the brain, all key pillars of the gut-brain axis. Whether raw, juiced, or in traditional formulations like chyawanprash, its regular use builds a kind of quiet inner strength that you begin to notice over time, in your energy, focus, and immunity. Also read | Doctor recommends 10 superfoods to boost immunity and stay healthy

5. Banana

It’s easy to forget how powerful the most common foods can be. The banana has always been a reliable source of energy, but it also feeds the gut with prebiotic fibre and supports nervous system function with its B6 and potassium content. It’s the kind of food that needs to be seen for what it is… functional, accessible, and aligned with our body’s needs. The less ripe, green banana is exceptionally high in resistant starch, a potent prebiotic that feeds beneficial gut bacteria and supports metabolic health. As it ripens, the sugar content increases, making the yellow banana a quick source of energy. Both forms have their place—green bananas for gut support and glycaemic balance, and ripe ones for easily digestible fuel.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.