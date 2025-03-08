5 superfoods that you must include in your diet today: Kanji to sweet potato, wellness coach reveals

Over the years, several studies have shown that healthy dietary patterns can reduce the risks of many diseases, including high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. However, there are a few foods, also known as superfoods, that can be singled out for offering some very important nutrients that can power-pack your meals and snacks. Ram Verma suggests the 5 superfoods you must eat. (Shutterstock, Raj Shamani)

YouTuber Raj Shamani recently invited Ram Verma, an NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) trainer and wellness coach, on his podcast to talk about healing painful memories, fixing gut health to solve many diseases, and more, including superfoods.

5 superfoods you should eat

In the video, the YouTuber asked Ram Verma to suggest superfoods that everyone should eat to boost their gut and overall health. The NLP trainer suggested 5 options. Here are the items he suggested:

1. Seasonal fruits

The NLP trainer said that everyone should prioritise eating seasonal fruits. For the uninitiated, the summer seasonal fruits are watermelon, mango, black plum, cucumbers, papaya, grapes, pineapple, and more. Meanwhile, winter seasonal fruits are apples, oranges, custard apples, pomegranates, kiwis, guava, and more.

2. Probiotics

The second superfood he suggested is probiotics, like Kanji, to develop good bacteria in our body. Kanji is a traditional fermented probiotic drink prepared with carrots, spices, and water.

Per the NCCIH (National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health), probiotics are live microorganisms intended to have health benefits when consumed or applied to the body, including maintaining a healthy community of microorganisms and influencing your body’s immune response. They can also be found in yoghurt and other fermented foods.

3. Prebiotics

Next, Ram Verma suggested consuming prebiotics like garlic, onion, flaxseed, chia seeds, and acacia powder. “Eat one spoon of Acacia powder, and suddenly you will feel that your stomach (gut) health is improving…if you are eating guava, eat the seeds. If you are eating pomegranate, eat the seeds. It becomes your fibre,” he said in the video. He also suggested that if you are a man, take 28 to 35 gms of fibre, and if you are a woman, reduce it by 3-5 gms.

He further explained that prebiotics are the fibres which do not get digested in our stomach or flushed out of our small intestines. Instead, these dietary fibres help the gut bacteria in our large intestines to produce ‘B complexes, B12, serotonin, and vitamins’ for us.

4. Moringa

When asked his thoughts on moringa, Ram said, “I have used moringa a lot, and I have always seen good results - it has even stabilised my mood. Apart from these things, it has many other nutrients,” he explained. However, when it comes to superfoods, he ranked garlic, onion, flaxseed, and chia seeds above moringa.

5. Blueberries and sweet potato

A list of superfoods is incomplete without blueberries. Though a bit expensive with restricted availability, Ram Verma suggested having this fruit if you can afford it. However, if you are looking for an affordable option, he suggested shakarkandi or sweet potato.

Meanwhile, according to Harvard Health, no single food – or a superfood – can offer you all the nutrition, health benefits, and energy you need to nourish and strengthen yourself. Per the 2015–2020 US Dietary Guidelines, you must “combine healthy choices from across all food groups — while paying attention to calorie limits”.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.