Have you been exercising regularly with no weight loss? Fitness expert shares 4 things to know now

When we are on a weight loss journey, there eventually comes a time when we reach the weight loss plateau. A weight loss plateau is when your weight stops changing. This often feels discouraging but can be fixed with a few tweaks to your diet, lifestyle changes, and intensity of exercise. Raj Ganpath, a fitness expert, shared that weight loss is not just about numbers on the scale; a lot more is happening inside. (Instagram/@raj.ganpath, shutterstrock)

Also Read | Want toned arms? Woman who lost 23 kilos shares the 5 exercises she did to achieve a sculpted look

However, the plateau can sometimes derail us from our health goals and make it seem as if what we are doing is not worth it because we don't see visible changes. Per Raj Ganpath, certified fitness and nutrition coach, there are certain things that make the constant efforts you are putting in worth it, even when you don't see any significant change, and you need to keep them in mind.

5 things to know when you exercise regularly and see no weight loss

In a new video, ‘Exercise but no weight loss - What’s the point?', Raj shared the 4 things that you need to know when you see no weight loss even after exercising regularly. He captioned the post, “It is not just about weight loss. There is a lot more happening inside.”

1. ‘You have stronger and most probably more muscle today’

Per the fitness expert, when you exercise regularly, ‘you have stronger and most probably more muscle today than you did before, and this is absolutely awesome’.

“Remember, muscle is like gold; it is not easy to come by, and as you get older, you tend to lose muscle, so it's important that you start stimulating and strengthening and building new muscle as early as possible, and you are already doing that,” he explained. So, don't stop sweating out just because the numbers on the weighing scale are not changing.

2. Better cardiovascular health

When you exercise, your cardiovascular health also improves. Per Raj, if you do exercises that get your heart rate up and down, chances are your resting heart rate (RHR) has reduced, and your heart rate recovery (HRR) has improved. This means your heart is working a lot better today and is a lot more effective and efficient.

3. Strong bones

“You have stronger bones today. You probably don't think about this as much, but when you are doing load-bearing activity, like strength training, it's not just your muscles that work. Your bones are also working. They are also loaded. As a result, they become stronger and denser. That means your bone mineral density improves. You are going to have fewer bone-related issues in life, and that's an amazing thing,” Raj explained.

4. Better lung and aerobic capacity

The fitness expert stated that when you exercise regularly your respiratory capabilities improve. With endurance work, your aerobic and lung capacity also improve. “This means you can breathe a lot better, and activities of daily life will feel a lot more comfortable,” he concluded.

In the end, the fitness coach explained that when you are not losing weight, that does not mean that the exercises that you are doing are not useful. So, keep hitting the gym and following the routine you have set for yourself during your fat loss journey.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.