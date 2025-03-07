Want toned arms? Woman who lost 23 kilos shares the 5 exercises she did to achieve a sculpted look

Fitness influencer Ridhi Sharma, who shares her PCOS journey and tips on losing 23 kg weight on Instagram, recently revealed how she toned her arms during her fat loss journey. Ridhi posted 5 exercises that helped her achieve sculpted arms. All you need is just two dumbbells (use weights that you are comfortable lifting) to do these workouts. Let's check them out. Check out the 5 exercises you need to do to target the fat in your arms.

5 exercises to tone your arms

The five exercises that you need to do to tone your arms are:

1. Hammer Curls

2. Lateral Raises

3. Bicep Curls

4. Shoulder Press

5. Tricep Extensions

How to aid fat loss in your arms?

While doing these exercises is important to target the fat and build strength in your arms, you should also keep a few things in mind that will aid your progress. Here are all the things that Ridhi did to tone her arms, along with the 5 workouts:

1. The fitness influencer shared that she did these exercises at least 2-3 times a week with light dumbbells. She did each exercise for 1 minute for at least 4-5 weeks to see any changes.

2. The fitness influencer also added a disclaimer in her post that ‘spot reduction is not possible’. “Just doing these exercises won’t help you get toned arms so focus on full-body workouts and losing overall body fat too,” she advised.

3. While doing these exercises, gradually increase the intensity by doing 2-3 sets and increasing the weights.

4. Be consistent. This is the most important thing if you want to lose fat from your body. The influencer revealed that it took her a long time to finally get where she is today, and you, too, won’t see results quickly. However, if you stay consistent, you will get there.

Apart from following four tips, you should also add walking 8-10k steps daily, eating 20-25 gms protein in each meal, cutting down on sugar and processed foods (Ridhi had the items 1-2 times a month), having dinner before 7 pm, and sleeping 7-8 hours every night in her weight loss routine.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.