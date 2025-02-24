Hidden dangers of sugar in modern diet: Doctor explains sugar's effect on gut health

In the modern diet that we consume on a daily basis thinking that we are focusing on the nutritional intake, there might be a lingering effect of sugar that can harm our bodies. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Tanu Gupta, physician and diabetologist, founder PeachX Health said, “In today’s fast-paced world, refined sugar is omnipresent; from breakfast cereals and bakery goods to beverages, flooding our diets in amounts far beyond our bodies’ capacity to metabolise it. This excessive sugar intake disrupts the gut microbiome, overwhelms metabolic pathways, and sets off a cascade of hormonal imbalances.” Also read | Anxiety to infertility: Nutritionist shares 8 hidden ways sugar may be ruining women's health "Excessive sugar intake disrupts the gut microbiome, overwhelms metabolic pathways, and sets off a cascade of hormonal imbalances," said Dr Tanu Gupta.(Pexels)

How sugar intake can affect gut health:

Explaining sugar impact on our gut, Dr. Tanu Gupta said, "When we consume too much sugar, our digestive system experiences dysbiosis—a reduction in beneficial bacteria like Bifidobacteria and Lactobacillus while harmful bacteria flourish. This imbalance not only impairs digestion but also weakens the gut barrier, allowing toxins and bacteria to leak into the bloodstream and trigger systemic inflammation. Chronic inflammation is a known precursor to metabolic disorders, including insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes."

Excessive blood sugar levels and hormonal imbalance:

Dr Tanu Gupta highlighted, "Hormonal disturbances are a significant concern. Elevated blood sugar forces the pancreas to produce excess insulin, which in turn disrupts the balance of sex hormones. In young women and even children, this can lead to conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), marked by irregular menstrual cycles, increased androgen levels, and early reproductive issues."

Can we consume fruits in empty stomach?

"Although fruits are nutrient-rich, they contain natural sugars—primarily fructose—that are rapidly absorbed when eaten alone. In individuals with an already overloaded liver due to high dietary sugar, this sudden fructose influx can contribute to liver congestion. This condition, characterized by an overburdened liver struggling to detoxify and metabolize excess sugars, further compounds metabolic stress and inflammation," the diabetologist explained.

Dr Tanu Gupta further added that it is essential to control our sugar intake, and boosting gut health with probiotics and prebiotics. “Making mindful dietary choices can help restore hormonal balance and prevent long-term complications,” she said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.