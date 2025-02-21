Anxiety to infertility: Nutritionist shares 8 hidden ways sugar may be ruining women's health

Sugar is known for having ill-effects on the body. From raising blood sugar levels to causing many chronic illnesses, including diabetes, it is recommended by health experts to avoid sugar consumption as much as possible. Neha Parihar, a nutritionist who keeps sharing insights related to health and diet on her Instagram profile on a regular basis, cautioned women against its consumption. Also read | Eating too much sugar may increase your risk of depression: Study Consuming high amounts of sugar can disrupt hormonal balances, particularly insulin and estrogen. (Pexels)

Recently, Neha addressed how sugar consumption can harm female bodies. “And you’ll never do this again,” wrote Neha as she noted down the many ill-effects of having sugar.

1. Hormonal imbalance:

Consuming high amounts of sugar can disrupt hormonal balances, particularly insulin and estrogen. This can lead to issues like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), irregular periods, and fertility problems.

2. Weight gain and obesity:

Sugar is high in empty calories, leading to weight gain and obesity. Excess weight can increase the risk of conditions like endometrial cancer, breast cancer, and osteoporosis.

3. Inflammation and oxidative stress:

Sugar consumption can lead to chronic inflammation and oxidative stress, damaging cells and tissues throughout the body. This can contribute to conditions like arthritis, diabetes, and heart disease.

4. Gut health and microbiome:

A diet high in sugar can disrupt the balance of gut bacteria, leading to digestive issues, autoimmune diseases, and mental health problems.

5. Skin issues and premature ageing:

Sugar can cause inflammation and oxidative stress, leading to skin issues like acne, rosacea, and premature aging.

6. Mood disorders and anxiety:

Consuming high amounts of sugar can lead to fluctuations in blood sugar levels, causing mood swings, anxiety, and depression.

7. Reproductive issues:

Excessive sugar consumption has been linked to reproductive issues like infertility, miscarriage, and gestational diabetes.

8. Nutrient deficiencies and malabsorption:

A diet high in sugar can lead to nutrient deficiencies and malabsorption, particularly for vitamins and minerals like vitamin D, calcium, and iron. This can contribute to conditions like osteoporosis, anemia, and fatigue.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.