Eating too much sugar may increase your risk of depression: Study

Diet and nutrition significantly impact human health. But did you know your sweet tooth might be doing more than just adding a few extra inches to your waistline? A study by a team at the University of Surrey has found a strong connection between our love of sugary treats and serious diseases, including depression. Also read: Is your food causing you depression and anxiety? Study explains the correlation Beware! If your favourite foods are cakes, sweets, and sugary drinks, then a new study’s results suggest that this may have negative effects on your health (Shutterstock)

More about the study

The study published in the Journal of Translational Medicine found that people with a preference for sweet foods face higher risks of depression, diabetes, and vascular issues, like stroke. Using data from the UK Biobank, researchers grouped participants into three categories: health-conscious, omnivores, and sweet tooth.

Health-conscious people prefer fruits and vegetables over animal-based and sweet foods. Omnivores like most foods, including meats, fish, and some vegetables, as well as sweets and desserts. People with a sweet tooth prefer sweet foods and sugary drinks and are less interested in healthier options like fruit and vegetables.

What you need to know

The researchers looked at UK Biobank data on blood samples where 2,923 proteins and 168 metabolites had been measured to see how these levels changed in each group. They found the sweet tooth group had poorer blood markers for inflammation and glucose levels, indicating higher risks for metabolic and mental health conditions.

The sweet tooth group had a 31 percent higher risk of depression than other groups. Moreover, higher inflammation markers, glucose, and lipid profiles were found in the sweet tooth group. Whereas, health-conscious individuals showed reduced risks of heart disease and stroke. Conversely, the health-conscious group showed lower risks for heart disease and stroke.

These findings underscore the significant role food preferences play in our long-term health. The study highlights the importance of moderating sugar intake for improved health outcomes, making us all responsible for our health.

‘The sweet tooth group had higher rates of diabetes’

Professor Nophar Geifman, senior author of the study and Professor of Health and Biomedical Informatics at the University of Surrey, said: “The foods that you like or dislike seem to directly link to your health. If your favourite foods are cakes, sweets, and sugary drinks, then our study’s results suggest that this may have negative effects on your health. We found that the sweet tooth group are 31% more likely to have depression. We also found that the sweet tooth group had higher rates of diabetes, as well as vascular heart conditions, compared to the other two groups."

He added, "Processed sugar is a key factor in the diet of many, and these results are yet more evidence that, as a society, we should do all that we can to think before we eat, stressing that no one wants to tell people what to do, our job is just informing people.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.