Is your food causing you depression and anxiety? Study explains the correlation

The sugar high that we get when we indulge in our favourite sugary food items is real. The happiness that we get from such indulgences is also real and so is the annoyance at being hungry. A recent study stated that what we eat and how we eat has a relationship with the blood sugar fluctuations in the body. This can further trigger mental complexities such as anxiety and depression. Numerous trials have confirmed that the food we eat and the diet we follow has a significant biological impact on the way we feel. (Freepik)

Diet as a risk for depression

Mental health is complex. There are certain factors and complications that can trigger mental health conditions and how we feel at a certain point of time. However, numerous trials have confirmed that the food we eat and the diet we follow has a significant biological impact on the way we feel.

Glycemic index and its effect on mood

Glycemic index is a system that finds the connection between food and diet, and its capability of triggering the blood sugar levels in the body. It has been observed that food items with high glycemic index can lead to sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. This can further trigger depression and anxiety, while food items with low glycemic index can help in regulating the blood sugar levels and keeping the mood happy and content.

How diet affects mood

Blood sugar fluctuations post a meal has a direct connection on the hormones. When we eat sugar or carbohydrates such as rice, pasta, potatoes or crackers, dopamine is released which can make us feel instantly happy. Hence, the body experiences a sugar rush from having sugary food items or desserts. Dopamine is a way of the body rewarding us for consuming the nutrients that are necessary for our survival.