Orthopaedic doctor says ‘adding probiotics to your diet can help control joint arthritis, joint pain’: Here's how

Probiotics are live microorganisms (microbes) that can have beneficial effects on or inside your body. Most popularly, consuming probiotic foods and supplements is known to have a beneficial effect on your gut health. But did you know they can also help control arthritis in your joints? Having probiotics and an anti-inflammatory diet can control your gut-joint axis and prevent or control the rate of progression of arthritis.

In a post shared on June 4, Dr Tushar Gupta, MCh joint replacement and arthroscopy (AIIMS), MBBS, MS Orthopaedics, talked about the importance of consuming probiotics on joint health. Sharing the video, the orthopaedic doctor wrote, “Probiotics treat arthritis.”

How does eating probiotics help with joint arthritis?

The orthopaedic expert stated in the Instagram video that adding probiotics to your diet can help you control your joint arthritis. He explained, “Having probiotics and an anti-inflammatory diet can control your gut-joint axis and prevent or control the rate of progression of arthritis. These dietary substances can modulate gut bacteria, leading to a healthier bloodstream and decreased inflammation throughout your body. They can also help control your joint-related pain.”

Which probiotics are effective?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, for a probiotic to have any benefit to your health, it must:

Be of a variety that has proven benefits for your body.

Be in a form that’s safe to consume or apply to your body.

Contain viable microbes that have survived the commercial process.

Be able to survive the journey through your digestive tract (if it’s an oral probiotic).

Surprising probiotic foods found in Indian kitchens

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, AIIMS and ICMR-trainer Pariksha Rao, Director - nutrition and medical affairs, The Good Bug, shared a list of probiotic-rich foods found in our Indian kitchens. Here are a few examples:

Paneer

Idlis and dosas

Chaas (Buttermilk)

Pickles (Achaar)

Kanji

Dhokla

Gundruk and panta bhat

Sol kadhi

Green peas and beetroot

Apples and whole wheat bread: Rich in both probiotics and dietary fibre.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.