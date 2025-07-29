Gastroenterologist shares top 10 spices and herbs that your gut loves: From haldi to cinnamon and ajwain

A healthy gut is an indicator of overall wellbeing. In the past few years, taking care of the gut has become equally important as taking care of physical and mental health. However, often people resort to taking medicines or supplements for benefits, without knowing that their kitchen has all the ingredients they need to take care of their gut. Turmeric is one of the most common spices found in Indian kitchens, making it a great option for the times when you want to strengthen your gut health.(Adobe Stock)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford, often shares tips on how simple kitchen ingredients can benefit our gastrointestinal system. In a post shared on July 28, the gastroenterologist listed 10 spices and herbs that our gut loves.

Top 10 spices and herbs for your gut health

Sharing the top 10 spices, Dr Sethi wrote, “Top 10 herbs and spices that your gut loves.” Let's find out what they are:

Turmeric Ginger Fennel Cumin Coriander

Ajwain (Carrom seeds)

Black pepper

Cardomom

Cinnamon

Fenugreek

Turmeric for gut health

Turmeric is one of the most common spices found in Indian kitchens, and is added to almost every dish, making it a great option for the times when you want to strengthen your gastrointestinal health. According to the Canadian Digestive Health Foundation, turmeric has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can alleviate metabolic syndrome and other inflammatory conditions.

One of the active ingredients in turmeric is curcumin. Per the National Institutes of Health (NIH), an August 2020 review found that curcumin not only modifies the composition of the microbiota but might also enhance the function of the intestinal barrier. It contributes to the maintenance of intestinal barrier integrity, and thus may represent a new tool in preventive/therapeutic strategies against intestinal pathologies.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.