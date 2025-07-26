Orthopaedic surgeon says ‘avoid these 3 activities after a hip replacement surgery’: ‘Regular running can…’

In a post shared on July 15, Dr Supreet Bajwa, orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon at Wockhardt Hospital, highlighted the importance of avoiding three activities after getting a hip replacement surgery. For the uninitiated, a hip replacement surgery involves removing damaged sections of the hip joint and replacing them. Replacement parts are usually made of metal, ceramic and hard plastic, per the Mayo Clinic. A hip replacement surgery involves removing damaged sections of the hip joint and replacing them. (Shutterstock)

The orthopaedic surgeon stressed, “After hip replacement surgery, it’s important to know your limits — especially during recovery.” He listed 3 specific activities to avoid to keep your implant healthy and long-lasting.

3 things to avoid doing after your total hip replacement surgery

The orthopaedic surgeon pointed out that one should avoid doing these 3 things regardless of the surgical approach (anterior, posterior, or lateral) used. Let's find out what Dr Bajwa suggested:

1. Pivoting

Highlighting why pivoting on your new hip is risky during recovery, Dr Bajwa pointed out that pivoting on your hip, which is a movement that generally occurs while dancing, golfing, or playing cricket, should be avoided for 6 weeks after surgery.

2. Running

Talking about whether it’s safe to run after a hip replacement, the orthopaedic surgeon pointed out that regular running can wear and tear your joints. He added that if you are a heavy person, you should avoid doing that on a regular basis. “Although occasional running will not cause harm to your hip prosthesis,” he said.

3. Jumping

Lastly, talking about why jumping regularly can damage your prosthesis, he said that jumping is an activity that puts too much axial or vertical load on your prosthesis, which can damage the plastic replacement part, and you must avoid this activity on a regular basis to ensure that your hip replacement continues to work for years.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.