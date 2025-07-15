Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
8 Orthopaedic mattresses deals you cannot miss: Amazon Prime Day Sale prices extended

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 03:00 pm IST

Grab extended Amazon Prime Day Sale deals on orthopaedic mattresses. Find the best mattress for comfort and support, all at irresistible prices.

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 6-Inch King Size 72x72x6 Inches Space Grey

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | King Size Bed Mattress 78x72x5

SleepyCat Switch Dual Ortho Mattress | Premium Quilted Fabric with Pain Relief Technology | Reversible Medium Soft & Firm Side | Airy & Breathable with Aeroflow Foam | King Size (78x72x4 Inch)

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x60x6 inches (Queen Size Mattress)

Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Mattress | 5D SleepTech | ComfortScience US Tech Foam | High GSM Neon Washable Fabric |King Bed (78x72x6) inch,10 Yr Warranty

Kurl-On Orthopedic Mattress | High Density (HR) Foam | Memory Foam | Medium Firm | Back & Spine Support | Single Size Mattress | 75x36x5 | 10 Yrs Warranty

duroflex LiveIn Duropedic - Doctor Recommended Orthopaedic, Pressure Relieving, Memory Foam King Bed, Roll Pack, 6 Inch King Size Medium Firm Mattress with Luxury Anti Microbial Fabric (78X72X6)

Flo Polyurethane Foam Ortho Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress With Painrelease Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 8 Inch Mattress In Queen Size (78X60X8 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty

The Amazon Prime Day Sale prices have been extended, and it is the right time to bring home the best mattress for better sleep. Orthopaedic mattresses are a great choice if you need proper spinal support and long-lasting comfort. From memory foam to advanced designs that adapt to body shape, these deals promise restful nights without spending too much. Choosing the best orthopaedic mattress can make a real difference for anyone dealing with back or neck discomfort. With offers continuing on Amazon, you can find quality options from trusted brands at prices that are hard to ignore. Here is a look at eight top deals you should consider before the sale ends.

Orthopaedic mattresses at extended Amazon Prime Day Sale prices promise better sleep with great comfort and support at unmissable discounts.
Orthopaedic mattresses at extended Amazon Prime Day Sale prices promise better sleep with great comfort and support at unmissable discounts.

1.

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 6-Inch King Size 72x72x6 Inches Space Grey
The Wakefit ShapeSense mattress blends responsive memory foam with firm support, making it a good choice for easing pressure points and maintaining spinal alignment. Built with TruDensity technology, it holds its shape well and resists sagging, adding to its durability. Ideal for back care, this orthopaedic mattress is now available at 39% off on Amazon, making it one of the best mattress picks in the ongoing Amazon Sale.

2.

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | King Size Bed Mattress 78x72x5
This AIHA-certified mattress features patented Japanese SmartGRID technology that adapts to your body, offering targeted relief for back pain. With over 2500 air channels, it stays cool through the night, and its medium-firm build supports proper spinal alignment. A reliable choice for comfort and care, this orthopaedic mattress is now at 25% off on Amazon, making it one of the best mattress options in the current Amazon Sale.

3.

SleepyCat Switch Dual Ortho Mattress | Premium Quilted Fabric with Pain Relief Technology | Reversible Medium Soft & Firm Side | Airy & Breathable with Aeroflow Foam | King Size (78x72x4 Inch)
The SleepyCat Switch gives you two firmness levels in one mattress. Use the soft side for comfort or flip to the firm side for added support. Quilted layers and Aeroflow foam improve airflow and ease pressure points, making it suitable for different sleep styles. This orthopaedic mattress is now at 37% off on Amazon, making it one of the best mattress choices in the ongoing Amazon Sale.

4.

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x60x6 inches (Queen Size Mattress)
This Sleepyhead mattress features BodyIQ memory foam that adjusts to your body’s shape, giving personalised support and limiting motion transfer for undisturbed rest. Its three-layer build balances comfort and firmness, while the breathable, moisture-wicking cover keeps things fresh through the night. Now at 52% off on Amazon, this orthopaedic mattress is among the best mattress deals featured in the ongoing Amazon Sale.

5.

Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Mattress | 5D SleepTech | ComfortScience US Tech Foam | High GSM Neon Washable Fabric |King Bed (78x72x6) inch,10 Yr Warranty
The Livpure CURVX mattress combines ComfortScience US foam with 5D SleepTech zones to provide excellent orthopaedic support. Its curved foam structure helps maintain spinal alignment, and the breathable cover keeps sleep cool and comfortable. A washable high-GSM zip cover adds to its ease of use. Currently at 63% off on Amazon, this is one of the best mattress choices in the Amazon Sale for those seeking supportive rest.

6.

Kurl-On Orthopedic Mattress | High Density (HR) Foam | Memory Foam | Medium Firm | Back & Spine Support | Single Size Mattress | 75x36x5 | 10 Yrs Warranty
This Kurl-On mattress offers medium firmness with memory foam that adapts to your body, supporting the spine and keeping alignment in check. Its hypoallergenic finish makes it safe for all ages, while the durable build comes with a 10-year warranty for long-term comfort. Now at 30% off on Amazon, this orthopaedic mattress is among the best mattress deals in the ongoing Amazon Sale.

7.

duroflex LiveIn Duropedic - Doctor Recommended Orthopaedic, Pressure Relieving, Memory Foam King Bed, Roll Pack, 6 Inch King Size Medium Firm Mattress with Luxury Anti Microbial Fabric (78X72X6)
This Duroflex mattress is doctor-recommended and designed with 5-zone orthopaedic technology for advanced spinal support. Adaptive memory foam adds to its comfort, while the triple anti-microbial fabric keeps it hygienic and fresh, making it suitable for daily use. Now at 49% off on Amazon, this orthopaedic mattress is one of the best mattress options featured in the ongoing Amazon Sale.

 

8.

Flo Polyurethane Foam Ortho Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress With Painrelease Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 8 Inch Mattress In Queen Size (78X60X8 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty
The Flo Ortho™ mattress provides medium-firm support through high-resilience foam layers, while its aloe vera-infused fabric adds a soothing touch. PainRelease and Stress Release technologies work to ease pressure points and encourage better posture, making it a good choice for back care. Now at 45% off on Amazon, this orthopaedic mattress ranks among the best mattress deals in the current Amazon Sale.

 

Post-sale deals on mattresses: FAQs

  • Are the post-sale prices on mattresses still worth it?

    Yes, many mattresses continue to be available at good discounts even after the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. The offers might not be as steep as during the main sale, but savings of 20% to 50% are still common on Amazon.

  • Can I still find the best orthopaedic mattress deals after the sale?

    Absolutely. Several brands keep extended offers running, especially on orthopaedic mattress options. These deals are ideal for those looking for proper spinal support and comfort without paying full price.

  • Are bank offers still valid on post-sale deals?

    In most cases, yes. ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards often continue to offer up to 10% discount and savings on selected mattresses, making the best mattress deals even better.

  • Which mattress types are worth buying in post-sale deals?

    Orthopaedic mattress models with memory foam or advanced support technology are top picks. These continue to feature in Amazon Sale listings, giving you good options for back care and overall comfort.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
